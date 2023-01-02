 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Increased coastal flooding impacts restaurants, schools and roads | Across the Sky podcast

We feature meteorologist Joe Martucci's work from The Press of Atlantic City in this crossover episode of the Across the Sky podcast. Joe was a guest on Lee Enterprises' sister podcast, Behind the Headlines with host Teri Barr, to talk about his year-long series on increased tidal flooding.

Martucci says that schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding. He shares why that is as well as options lawmakers are considering to fix the growing problem.  

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

