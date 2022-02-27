Incredible NASA photos of the sun
- Madison Troyer, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The research, carried out by scientists from the University of Oxford's Big Data Institute, combines human genomes from a variety of sources to better understand human history and evolution.
HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — In the coal fields of eastern Montana, climate change is forcing a stark choice: halt mining that helped build everything from schools to senior centers or risk astronomical future damage as fossil fuel emissions warm the planet and increase disasters, crop losses and premature deaths.
A pterosaur fossil, described as the world's best-preserved skeleton of the prehistoric winged reptile, has been found on Scotland's Isle of Skye.
In a major new archaeological discovery, a Neolithic complex of 9,000-year-old stone carvings has been uncovered in Jordan's southeastern desert.
America's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, a government report warns.
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Dr. Keith Woods likes to create things. On the wall of his studio, more than 20 plaques shine with a certification that the U.S. patent office recognizes the originality of the chemicals he’s synthesized to fight cancer. There won’t be any more plaques to add, though.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Wayne Christian wanted to brag, he said, rocking in his burgundy leather chair atop the dais of the powerful Railroad Commission of Texas. Colleagues and staff were doing “a darn good job,” and people who “gripe about the environmental issues” were misinformed.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A forest pest that bedevils Maine residents and tourists with hairs that cause an itchy rash appears to be spreading due to warming temperatures, a group of scientists has found.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A marker honoring a Confederate general is not protected from removal under South Carolina law because the way the 2000 act was written only protects monuments to specific wars and “Robert E. Lee is not a war," the city of Charleston plans to argue in court.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday considered three bills that would ban a family of chemicals known as PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment, from cosmetics, cookware and ski wax.