Is it possible to recreate dinosaurs from their DNA?

But a dinosaur’s soft parts are long gone. They either decomposed or were eaten by another dinosaur.

Made from fossils: The skeleton of a T. rex. JaysonPhotography/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Is DNA in the fossils?

Dinosaur fossils are all that’s left of those prehistoric animals.

Immersed for tens of millions of years in ancient mud, minerals and water, the fossils come from the dinosaur’s so-called “hard parts” – its bones, teeth and skull.

We find dinosaur fossils in the ground, in riverbeds and lakes, and on the sides of cliffs and mountains. Every now and then, someone finds one in their backyard.

Often, they’re quite near the surface, and usually, they’re embedded in sedimentary rock.