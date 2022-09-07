 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Israel acquires papyrus with Hebrew inscription from Montana

  • Updated
  • 0

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.

The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text's writing style.

Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery.

The papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.

People are also reading…

Its provenance and journey from the desert to Montana six decades ago and now to Jerusalem remain nebulous.

The antiquities authority declined to name the Montana resident but said the man’s mother obtained the artifact during a visit to what was then Jordanian-occupied east Jerusalem in 1965 and brought it to the United States.

Numerous scroll fragments from the arid region near the Dead Sea that have emerged on the antiquities market in recent years, including several at Washington’s Museum of the Bible, have proven to be forgeries.

The antiquities authority showed the papyrus to the press at its labs in Jerusalem alongside two other ancient Hebrew fragments it holds — one found in a cave near the Dead Sea in the 1950s and a second that was seized from the antiquities black market in 2016 and believed to have been looted from a cave.

Eitan Klein, head of the Israeli antiquities' theft prevention unit, said the Montana man's mother may have either purchased the object from Khalil Iskander Shahin — a Bethlehem-based antiquities dealer better known as “Kando,” who traded in many of the originally discovered Dead Sea Scrolls — or may have been given the papyrus by the curator of the Rockefeller Museum in Jerusalem.

How Shahin or the curator, both of whom have since died, obtained the papyrus remains uncertain.

The unidentified Montana man inherited the papyrus after his mother's death. An Israeli academic noticed a photo of this previously undocumented text in a colleague's unpublished papers and notified Klein, who tracked down the owner, the antiquities authority said.

Klein said the man was invited to Jerusalem in 2019 and the sides came to an unspecified “arrangement” whereby the papyrus was given to the Israeli authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

NASA has called off a second launch attempt for its new moon rocket because of yet another fuel leak. The test flight is now off for at least a few weeks, if not months. Mission managers decided after Saturday’s scrub to haul the 322-foot rocket back into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. It’s the second delay this week for the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA. The first failed launch attempt on Monday was also troubled by escaping hydrogen. NASA has been waiting years to send the crew capsule atop the rocket around the moon with test dummies, before astronauts take the next flight.

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions, including product parties, viral marketing and social media influencers. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.

Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

A new national study finds math and reading scores for America's 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic, underscoring the impact of two years of learning disruptions. Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal government. A federal official said students are performing "at a level last seen two decades ago.” In math, the average score for 9-year-old students fell 7 percentage points between 2020 and 2022. The average reading score fell 5 points.

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

The Atlantic hurricane season has been oddly quiet. There's been a record-tying zero storms formed in August, which normally is the beginning of peak season. What's really strange is that all the major factors for a busy season are there: warm water, low winds and a La Nina. All the experts predicted this would be a more active than normal season, but then nothing happened. Scientists think a persistent patch of dry air is the reason storms aren't forming. But they caution that it's still early in storm season and it only takes one hurricane to cause devastation.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

Water runs once again in Jackson, Mississippi after more than a week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News