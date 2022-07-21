Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle is raising alarm in Indonesia and its neighbors. Indonesia is using vaccination, culling and animal monitoring to try and curb the spread, but it's already sickened hundreds of thousands of cattle. The virus easily spreads through contact and airborne transmission and can quickly infect entire herds. People don't get the disease but can spread it if their clothes, vehicles or other items are contaminated. Australia is free of the disease but is worried because Indonesia's outbreak has spread to Bali, a popular destination for Australian tourists. Australia is offering assistance and stepping up detection and prevention steps at its airports to keep the virus out.