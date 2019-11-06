Italy to become first nation to make learning about climate change compulsory in school

Fioramonti, an economics professor at South Africa's Pretoria University, told Reuters in an interview that the entire ministry "is being changed to make sustainability and climate the center of the education model."

"I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school," he said.

Cramarossa said a panel of scientific experts, including Jeffrey D. Sachs, director of Columbia University's Center for Sustainable Development, and American economic and social theorist Jeremy Rifkin, will help the ministry redevelop the national curriculum to pay more attention to climate change and sustainability.

"It's a world's first to have a (compulsory) national education in that sense," Cramarossa said.

The Five Star Movement, to which Fioramonti belongs, has a history of environmental concern and grassroots activism.

Since becoming minister, Fioramonti has been criticized by right-wing opposition parties for supporting striking students protesting climate change and backing taxes on plastic and sugary drinks.

