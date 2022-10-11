 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jailed Kashmir pro-freedom leader dies in police custody

  • 0

NEW DELHI (AP) — Altaf Ahmad Shah, a prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades and had been jailed by Indian authorities for the past five years, has died while in police custody, his family said Tuesday. He was 66.

Shah was arrested by Indian authorities in 2017 in a “terror-funding case” and was held in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, where he was diagnosed with renal cancer in September. After repeated family appeals to senior government officials, including a letter to Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, the jailed leader was moved to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment, where he died Monday night.

Tihar jail officials did not immediately comment on Shah’s death.

Shah is the fourth separatist leader from India-controlled Kashmir to have died in police custody in the last three years. He was part of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, an anti-India political group, and one of the staunchest supporters of demands for Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan.

People are also reading…

Last year, Shah’s father-in-law and the region’s staunchest anti-India leader, Syed Ali Geelani, 91, died at his residence in Srinagar after nearly 10 years of house arrest. Earlier in 2021, separatist leader Mohammed Ashraf Sehrai, 78, died due to multiple ailments while in jail.

India has arrested thousands of Kashmiris under stringent laws imposed when an armed rebellion erupted seeking the region’s independence or merger with Pakistan, which controls another part of the territory. Rights groups say India has used the law to stifle dissent and circumvent the justice system, undermining accountability, transparency, and respect for human rights.

India considers the armed rebellion a proxy war by Pakistan and deems it to be state-sponsored terrorism. Most Muslim Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle and support the rebels' goal for the divided territory to be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Shah's daughter Ruwa Shah, tweeted about her father’s condition on Sept. 21, saying he needed a “proper hospital” instead of the jail's ICU. In a letter written to the Delhi High Court, she also sought for her father's release on bail due to his poor health.

Shah was first shifted to New Delhi’s Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, according to Ruwa, who said the health facility did not treat cancer patients. He was later shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, India’s premier health facility, after an intervention from the Delhi High Court.

“This was always his biggest concern since being jailed, that he will die a prisoner,” Ruwa told the Indian news website The Quint last week.

In August 2019, when India stripped Kashmir's semi-autonomy, Indian authorities harshly clamped down on the group’s leaders, detaining scores of them and barring them from leading public protests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

A Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, catching a ride with SpaceX. She launched to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday alongside two NASA astronauts and one from Japan. Their flight was delayed a couple days by Hurricane Ian. Leading the crew is Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman orbit Earth. She says despite their different backgrounds and the war in Ukraine, she and her crewmates are united in their mission. They should reach the orbiting lab Thursday for a five-month stay.

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Widespread drought that dried up large parts of Europe, the United States and China this past summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Researchers from World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists around the world who study the link between extreme weather and climate change, say this type of drought would only hit the Northern Hemisphere once every 400 years, if not for human-caused climate change. Now droughts like this are likely hit once every 20 years. With additional warming, expected by many climate scientists, these types of droughts could come every year.

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.

UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition

UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition

The British government has opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the fight against climate change. The North Sea Transition Authority said Friday that almost 900 areas of the North Sea are available, with up to 100 licenses likely to be issued. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the North Sea will create jobs is less environmentally harmful than importing gas and oil from abroad. Environmentalists say the only way to limit global warming to the internationally approved target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is to stop extracting fossil fuels.

Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates

Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates

The city of Philadelphia issued an apology more than four decades after unethical medical experiments were allowed to be performed on mostly Black inmates at the city's since closed Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to the 1970s. The dermatological, biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments were performed by University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman and intentionally exposed the inmates to viruses like herpes, to fungus, asbestos and chemical agents like dioxin. The University of Pennsylvania issued an apology last year and removed Kligman's name from several honorifics. Kligman, who would go on to pioneer Retin-A, died in 2010.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue roofs installed onto damaged homes in Florida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News