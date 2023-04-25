TOKYO (AP) — Japanese company says evidence points to a crash landing of its spacecraft on the moon.
AP
Japanese company says evidence points to a crash landing of its spacecraft on the moon
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — About 20,000 eclipse chasers have witnessed a rare solar eclipse plunge part of Australia's northwest coast into bri…
SpaceX’s giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Elon Musk’s compan…
A proposed Drug Enforcement Administration rule aimed at cracking down on prescriptions for dangerous drugs has spurred a backlash from dying …
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembl…
A Japanese company’s spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon. Flight controllers lost contact Wednesday with the la…