Jeff Bezos is flying to space on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know

What will happen?

When most people think about spaceflight, they think about an astronaut circling the Earth, floating in space, for at least a few days.

That is not what the Bezos brothers and their fellow passengers will be doing.

They'll be going up and coming right back down, and they'll be doing it in less time, about 11 minutes, than it takes most people to get to work.

Visually, Blue Origin's livestream will look much the same as most of the New Shepard test launches of years past have looked: The rocket and capsule will be sitting on a launch pad at Blue Origin's private facilities in rural Texas — near Van Horn, which is about 120 miles east of El Paso.