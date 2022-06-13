 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

June's strawberry supermoon to light up sky this week: How to watch

  • 0

June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.

The moon will appear full until Wednesday's moonset, according to NASA. It will reach its peak at 7:52 a.m. ET Tuesday but will not be fully visible in North America until moonrise. This year's strawberry moon is the first of two consecutive supermoons.

While there is no single definition, the term supermoon generally refers to a full moon that appears brighter and larger than other moons because it is at its closet orbit to Earth.

To a casual observer, the supermoon may appear similar in size to other moons. However, the noticeable change in brightness enhances visibility and creates a great opportunity for people to begin paying attention to the moon and its phases, said Noah Petro, chief of NASA's Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Lab.

The ideal time to look at the moon is when it is rising or setting since that's when it will appear the largest to the naked eye, said Jacqueline Faherty, an astrophysicist at the American Museum of Natural History. (The Old Farmer's Almanac's calculator can help you find out what time the moon rises and sets in your location.)

People are also reading…

Strawberry moon

A strawberry full moon is seen here in Greece in June 2021.

The best views of June's full moon in the United States will be in the southern half of the country and the Southwest. A series of weak storms will move through the Northeast and Great Lakes regions early in the week, creating cloudy conditions that will make it difficult to get a clear view, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.

Petro recommends that moon gazers seek out a clear horizon and avoid areas with tall buildings and thick forestry. He also urges people to stay away from bright lights if possible for maximum visibility.

The name strawberry moon is rooted in the traditions of Indigenous groups in the northeastern U.S., including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota communities that saw the celestial event as a sign that strawberries, and other fruits, were ripe and ready to be gathered. The Haida people refer to the moon as the berries ripen moon, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

This full moon corresponds with the Hindu festival Vat Purnima, a celebration where married women tie a ceremonial thread around a banyan tree and fast to pray that their spouse lives a long life.

For Buddhists, this moon is the Poson Poya moon, named after the holiday celebrating the introduction of Buddhism in Sri Lanka in 236 B.C.

There will be six more full moons in 2022, according to The Old Farmers' Almanac:

  • July 13: Buck moon
  • August 11: Sturgeon moon
  • September 10: Harvest moon
  • October 9: Hunter's moon
  • November 8: Beaver moon
  • December 7: Cold moon

These are the popularized names associated with the monthly full moons, but the significance of each one may vary across Native American tribes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In June 2021 the strawberry supermoon put on quite a show:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California are expected to top 110 degrees. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.

Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

Almost all of Portugal in severe drought after hot, dry May

Portugal's weather service says that almost the whole of Portugal was in severe drought at the end of May. The weather service said in its monthly climate report Thursday that the month of May was the hottest in the southern European country for the last 92 years. It said the average temperature of just over 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) was more than 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than usual. At the same time, average May rainfall of just under 9 millimeters (0.35 inches) was just 13% of what would normally be expected. Climate scientists say Portugal can expect more droughts as a consequence of global warming.

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA is gearing up to launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month. It will be the agency’s first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States. NASA and the launch pad’s owner, Equatorial Launch Australia, said on Wednesday three suborbital sounding rockets will be launched from the Arnhem Space Center on Indigenous-owned land near the mining town of Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory on June 26, July 4 and 12. The launch site was chosen for its location in the Southern Hemisphere close to the equator. The 40-foot rockets will focus on the Alpha Centauri A and B star systems. A third mission would study the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars.

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science. The space agency announced Thursday that it's setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future. NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena. The study will last nine months. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand gov. hands out one million cannabis plants but says 'don't get high'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News