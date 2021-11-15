Longest lunar eclipse in centuries to happen this week: Here's what to know

The Beaver Moon lunar eclipse will be the last lunar eclipse of the year and will take place on Nov. 19.
You can see the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years this week.
The
“nearly total” lunar eclipse is expected overnight Thursday to Friday, NASA said.
“The moon will be so close to opposite the sun on Nov. 19 that it will pass through the southern part of the shadow of the Earth for a nearly total lunar eclipse,” NASA said on its website.
The
eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest in centuries, Space.com reported.
Only a small sliver of the moon will be visible during the eclipse. About 97% of the moon will disappear into Earth’s shadow as the sun and the moon pass opposite sides of the planet,
EarthSky reported.
The moon should appear to be a reddish-brown color as it slips into the shadow, NASA reported.
The eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world, including North America, eastern Australia, New Zealand and Japan, according to EarthSky.
“For U.S. East Coast observers, the partial eclipse begins a little after 2 a.m., reaching its maximum at 4 in the morning,” NASA reported. “For observers on the West Coast, that translates to beginning just after 11 p.m., with a maximum at 1 a.m.”
You can check what time is best to watch the eclipse in your town on
timeanddate.com.
A couple watches a partial lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 16, 2019.
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
In May the moon put on a show for many parts of the world as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon:
Photos: Lunar eclipse coinciding with supermoon dazzles
A full moon rises over the Taipei skyline as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
A full moon rises over a tree as a total lunar eclipse was taking place on a cloudy day in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying
The moon is partially covered during a lunar eclipse over Mexico City, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
The moon rises in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Rahmat Gul
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul,Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul,Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul,Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.The reddish-orange color of the super "blood" moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth's atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
The moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, during a lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Matilde Campodonico
The lunar eclipse shines behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
A couple watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
Firdia Lisnawati
A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline, late Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Photographers take photos of a lunar eclipse at the Central TV Tower in Beijing, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
A supermoon rises over a train carrying passengers in Beijing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday's eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Eraldo Peres
A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
A lunar eclipse occurs over Santiago, Chile, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Esteban Felix
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!