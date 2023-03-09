1. A historic December 2021 tornado outbreak in Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas that killed 93 people and caused $4.2 billion in damage. Tornadoes twisted across 800 miles, including one single tornado that plowed across nearly 166 miles of Kentucky and a bit of Tennessee. At the time scientists attributed warm air during a cold season conditions to spring-like weather that was connected to both La Nina and human-caused climate change.

2. Last March and April, three different tornado outbreaks hit the South in less than two weeks. The first one was a batch of 83 tornadoes that killed two people and caused $1.3 billion in damage in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida at the end of March.

3. Then less than a week later, more than 100 tornadoes hitTexas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina in three days, killing three people and causing $1.5 billion in damage. About a week after that, dozens of tornadoeshit Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky, causing $2.8 billion in damage and killing one person.

4. An outbreak of 41 tornadoes smacked the Southeast in March 2021 killing six people and causing $1.9 billion in damage.

5. Last year, Hurricane Ianwas one of the costliest weather disasters in U.S. history, smacking Florida with sustained winds of 150 mph, causing $112.9 billion in damage and killing 152 people.

6. About six weeks later, Hurricane Nicole hit many of the same places as Ian, causing another billion dollars in damage.

7. Hurricane Ida, one of four hurricanes to hit Louisiana during La Nina, had 150 mph winds and killed 96 people in August 2021.

8. Hurricane Delta smacked Louisiana in early October 2020, killing five people and causing $5 billion in damage.

9. Then three weeks later, Hurricane Zeta killed six people and caused $8 billion in damage in Louisiana.

10. In September 2020, Hurricane Sally hit Alabama, the Florida panhandle and parts of Georgia causing $8.4 billion in damages.