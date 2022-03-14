 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Maine math teacher is back at it on Pi Day

You may have heard through the grapevine that it’s Pi Day

  • Updated
  • 0

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — You may have heard through the grapevine that it’s Pi Day. That means a Maine teacher dubbed the “Pi Guy” is back at it.

Biddeford High School math teacher Jon Jacques always tries to make Pi Day fun through goofy antics, including musical parodies posted online. This year, he’s provided his take on Marvin Gaye’s “Heard It Through the Grapevine” featuring the Biddeford Singers, jazz band and Pi-inspired lyrics.

Jacques is always fired up about the faux holiday on March 14 — which fell on Monday this year — that celebrates the mathematical ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter of 3.14.

In the past, he’s shaved a Pi symbol into his hair, sculpted a Pi out of snow, had a temporary Pi tattoo on his shaved head. He’s parodied several songs including Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger," Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

People are also reading…

This year, he’s also using his annual event as a fundraiser for a colleague’s husband who’s battling cancer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft home during tensions

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei has made it through nearly a year in space, but faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet: riding a Russian capsule back to Earth in the midst of deepening tensions between the countries.

Endurance: Explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century

Endurance: Explorer Shackleton's ship found after a century

Researchers have discovered the remarkably well-preserved wreck of polar explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship, Endurance, in 10,000 feet of icy water, a century after it was swallowed up by Antarctic ice during what proved to be one of the most heroic expeditions in history.

Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning

Nearly half of US bald eagles suffer lead poisoning

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s national bird is more beleaguered than previously believed, with nearly half of bald eagles tested across the U.S. showing signs of chronic lead exposure, according to a study published Thursday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia strikes Ukraine army base near Poland as it widens attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News