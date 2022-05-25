 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Massachusetts sues companies over use of ‘forever chemicals’

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) —

Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals, alleging they knowingly polluted the environment and endangered public health, state Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday.

The companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals — found in firefighting foam and consumer products — for years and violated both federal and state environmental laws, she said at a news conference.

“For decades, these manufacturers knew about the serious risks highly toxic PFAS chemicals pose to public health, the environment, and our drinking water — yet they did nothing about it,” Healey said.

The chemicals have polluted more than 126 public drinking water systems in 86 Massachusetts communities, the state says. Those communities now face multimillion-dollar price tags to clean up the chemicals, Healey said.

“We're holding these manufacturers accountable for their deception," she said.

People are also reading…

In addition, the chemicals have contaminated lakes, streams, rivers, and coastal zones including Cape Cod — areas critical for marine life, the suit says.

The American Chemistry Council, an industry group that counts many of the companies as members, declined to comment.

PFAS is short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that are used in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, water-repellent fabrics, stain-resistant rugs and other products.

They are called “forever chemicals” because their chemical bonds are so strong that they don’t degrade, or do so only slowly in the environment, and remain in a person’s bloodstream indefinitely.

They have been associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight.

Firefighters across Massachusetts have been experienceing an epidemic of occupational cancer, said Rich MacKinnon, president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Massachusetts, which represents about 12,000 firefighters.

“We see this as a great step in the fight against occupational cancer," he said of the suit.

The suit, filed in federal court in South Carolina, will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits filed by by state attorneys general, municipalities, and public water districts, Healey said.

The defendants are 13 manufactuers and two companies Healey alleges shielded assets that should be available to remedy the damages caused by PFAS contamination.

The Biden administration in October announced efforts to better regulate the chemicals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as "old"

Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as "old"

President Joe Biden’s order to protect the nation’s oldest woodlands is raising a simple but vexing question: When does a forest grow old? The answer could affect millions of acres of federally-managed forests where environmentalists want logging restricted as climate change, wildfires and other problems devastate vast forests. Scientists say there's no simple formula for what's old — in part because growth rates among species can vary greatly. That’s likely to complicate Biden’s efforts to protect older forests as part of his faltering climate change fight, with key pieces stalled in Congress. Underlining the issue's urgency are wildfires that have killed thousands of California's giant sequoias in recent years.

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That's according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS. The facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers. Repeated federal inspections since Envigo acquired the facility in 2019 have found dozens of violations. A spokesman said the company was working on a statement and would have a response Friday.

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

A Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” finds Parris Island facing growing threats from climate change. The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century. Now experts say three-quarters of the island could be under water during high tides each day by 2099. Military authorities say they can keep the base intact through small-scale changes, like raising roads and equipment during existing projects. Others advocate much more expensive solutions, such as spending millions on seawalls to avoid spending billions to repair hurricane damage. But to date there is no grand overhaul planned.

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.

EXPLAINER: How cities in the West have water amid drought

EXPLAINER: How cities in the West have water amid drought

The sight of fountains, swimming pools, gardens and golf courses in Western cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego and Albuquerque can seem jarring as drought and climate change tightening their grip on the region. But Western water experts say they aren’t necessarily cause for concern. Many Western cities over the past three decades have diversified their water sources, boosted local supplies, and use water more efficiently now than in the past. A look at how Western cities have prepared for a future with less water.

Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

The Greek electronic composer who wrote the unforgettable Academy Award-winning score for “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. The composer known as Vangelis was 79. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital late Tuesday. Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he claimed he never learned to read notes. His big breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire,” a 1981 film that told the story of two British runners in the 1924 Olympics. Vangelis’ score received one of the four Academy Awards the film won, including best picture.

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight. Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts. The only other time Boeing's Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station. This time, the overhauled Starliner made it to the right orbit following Thursday's launch from Florida. With Starliner's arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. SpaceX already has a running start.

Watch Now: Related Video

Geophysicists discover new magnetic waves moving around deep inside Earth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News