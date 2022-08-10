Meteor shower, supermoon will brighten Thursday's night sky

Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events collide this week: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night.
The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
Meteor activity will continue to increase leading up to Thursday, and its peak will coincide with a full supermoon. The moon will rise as the sun sets Thursday, and its light will wash out many of the dimmer meteors, significantly reducing the number of shooting stars to 10 to 20 per hour "at best," according to NASA.
This will be the last supermoon of this year's trilogy; the last two were in June and July. It's expected to look bigger and brighter than the regular moon and will not be seen again until July 2023.
"Despite the full moon in the sky during the night of maximum activity, meteor rates will still be better than 95% of all other nights this year," the AMS said. "The more stars you can see, the more meteors will also be visible. No matter the time of night, Perseid meteors can be seen in all portions of the sky."
For the best chances, watchers should look at darker areas of the sky without the moon in sight.
According to Accuweather, people anticipate the Perseids not only because of the 60 to 100 meteors per hour that it brings, but the fact that it peaks in late summer. The mild August nights have a higher chance of cloud-free conditions than the winter and spring nights when it is colder and often cloudier.
The best weather conditions for watching the Perseids and the supermoon are predicted across much of the West Coast, the central Plains and around the Great Lakes.
After the Perseids pass, the next moderate meteor shower will not take place until late October. The mid-autumn Orionids do not produce nearly as many shooting stars as the Perseids, but it is still one of the best meteor showers in the fall.
An eastern Washington town was evacuated because of a wildfire that was burning homes. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says six homes and eight other structures have burned in Lind, but the fire was starting to calm down and late Thursday all evacuations were lifted. Lind is a community of about 500 people approximately 75 miles southwest of Spokane. In California, firefighters made gains against the state’s deadliest and largest wildfire of the year, but forecasters warned Thursday that spiking temperatures and plunging humidity levels could create conditions for further wildfire growth. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.
New research suggests that jumping spiders show signs of sleep cycles, similar to humans and some animals. Scientists trained cameras on baby jumping spiders to find out what happened during the night. The footage showed patterns: Their legs twitched and parts of their eyes flickered. In a study published Monday, the researchers described this pattern as a “REM sleep-like state.” In humans, REM, or rapid eye movement, is an active phase of sleep when parts of the brain light up with activity. Some animals have been shown to experience REM sleep. But creatures like the jumping spider haven’t been studied very much.
After fleeing one of the most destructive fires in California history, the Holden family wanted to find a place that hadn't been so severely affected by climate change. They searched for a place that wasn't at risk of hurricanes and fires. They found it in Vermont. Families factoring climate change into a move has become more prominent in the past several years, as temperatures soared and disaster tolls rose. Several reports earlier this year highlighted the trend. One found 2021 was the deadliest year for the contiguous United States since 2011, with 688 people dying in 20 disasters.
A new study finds climate hazards aggravate more than half of the known diseases that infect people. The study published Monday shows how widespread the influence of extreme weather such as flooding, heat waves and drought is in sickening people. The study looked at 10 types of extreme weather connected to climate change then mapped their paths to sick people. In some cases, heavy rains sickened people through disease-carrying mosquitos, rats and deer, and warming oceans and heat waves tainted food sources. The study didn't do the calculations to formally attribute the diseases to climate change. But several scientists call it a terrifying illustration of climate change's effect on human health.