 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows

The latest survey by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows gray wolves are holding their own in the state

  • 0
Michigan Wolves

FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. Michigan's gray wolf population remains stable and might have reached its natural ceiling after mounting a decadeslong comeback in the Upper Peninsula, state biologists said after the latest survey on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

 Gary Kramer - hogp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Michigan's gray wolf population remains stable and might have reached its natural ceiling after mounting a decadeslong comeback in the Upper Peninsula, state biologists said after the latest survey.

An analysis of data collected in 2022 produced an estimate of 631 wolves, give or take 49, the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.

The survey estimated 136 packs roam the peninsula in Michigan's far north, with an average of four to five animals in each.

“These results show a continued trend of statistical stability, indicating that gray wolves may have reached their biological carrying capacity within the Upper Peninsula,” said Cody Norton, the DNR’s wolf specialist.

Carrying capacity is the maximum population an environment can support, based on factors such as food, territory, water and other animals with which to breed.

People are also reading…

Wolves once roamed across Michigan but were driven out, as in much of the lower 48 states, through trapping, poisoning and bounty programs.

After they were protected under the Endangered Species Act in the 1970s, a remnant population in Minnesota began migrating through northern Wisconsin and eventually reached Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Numbers rose steadily from 1989 to 2011 and have leveled off.

The DNR conducts its survey every two years. Last year's estimated minimum number was down slightly from 695 in 2020, but officials said the totals have not differed statistically since 2011.

But wolf density appears to have shifted, decreasing in some areas of the western U.P. and rising in parts of the peninsula's eastern region, DNR wildlife biologist Brian Roell said.

That could be linked to heavy snowfall and bitter cold between 2013 and 2015 that reduced deer densities in some places, he said.

No wolves are known to live in the Lower Peninsula.

Michigan's DNR last year released a draft updated wolf management plan. But gray wolves still have federal legal protection and cannot be killed unless in defense of human life.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up

2022 was fifth or sixth warmest on record as Earth heats up

Government science teams say that 2022 didn't quite set a record for heat, but it was in the top five or six warmest on record depending on who's doing the measuring. And NOAA, NASA and others say the last eight years have been the warmest eight on record. Thursday's release of global temperature data includes several agencies from around the globe. At least 28 countries, including China and the United Kingdom, set national records for hottest years on record. Scientists expect this year to be even warmer and next year could shatter records. That's because this year was cooled by a La Nina that will likely dissipate.

EXPLAINER: How NOTAM caused widespread flight disruptions

EXPLAINER: How NOTAM caused widespread flight disruptions

Until Wednesday, few travelers had heard of a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM. Nor did they know that the system used to generate those notices could cause widespread travel misery. But they found out fast. The Federal Aviation Administration computer system that compiles and distributes essential safety information for pilots went kaput, leading to flights being temporarily grounded nationwide and touching off a cascading air traffic jam. More than 1,300 flights were canceled and 9,000 delayed by early evening on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. NOTAM has been around for more than a half century and it has evolved from paper to computers. It’s in the process of being updated but it failed in the meantime, along with its backup system.

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

The record rainfall in California has soaked its steep hillsides, causing hundreds of landslides and heightening the threat to communities. So far the state has not seen another tragedy like the one in 2018 when mudslides roared through Montecito, killing 23 people and wiping out 130 homes. But the risk has been exacerbated with hillsides left barren by wildfires and drought making the land unable to absorb so much water. With climate change predicted to produce more severe weather, officials are scrambling to put in basins, nets and improve predictions of where landslides might occur to keep homes and people safe.

Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

A new study says Exxon Mobil’s scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming. But at the same time, the company made public statements that contradicted its scientists' conclusions. The study in the journal Science looked at research that Exxon funded. The research forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models’ accuracy. Exxon says its understanding of climate change evolved over the years and that critics are misunderstanding its earlier research.

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

This mix of husky and Greenland dog is especially social and thrives in the cold. What hurts them is when this lunar landscape turns unusually warm, which is happening more often as much of the Arctic heats up several times faster than the rest of the world.

New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

New ice core data shows Greenland is the warmest it's been in more than 1,000 years. Until Wednesday's study, scientists didn't have recent ice core data. The last ice core was from 1995. This newer data from 2011 shows a spike in temperatures between 1995 and 2011. Scientists say warming in Greenland in the past may have been masked by local weather variability. But not any more. Climate change is blowing that away. The study's lead author says this a clear signal of climate change. It also matches increased ice melt run-off from Greenland.

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

California earthquake puts early warning system to the test

An earthquake warning system operated by the U.S. Geological Survey warned 3 million people about a quake that jolted Northern California's coast. The temblor Tuesday was the biggest test yet to the ShakeAlert system since it launched in 2019. Various phone apps use ShakeAlert data to notify users. But some people say they received an alert while the earthquake was ongoing. A glitch in one app awoke people in San Diego who were more than 600 miles from the shaking. The system represents one of a few earthquake warning technologies run by governments throughout the world.

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazil charges 39 people over pro-Bolsonaro riots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News