 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

Researchers say that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday.

Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000.

“I think we can all celebrate and this is really exciting,” said Emma Pelton, a conservation biologist at the Xerces Society, a nonprofit environmental organization that focuses on the conservation of invertebrates. “We were all so relieved last year when we had about 250,000 butterflies, and to see that number tick up even modestly this year it's really a good sign that we've got a second chance.”

People are also reading…

Pelton said it’s not clear why the population has rebounded but one explanation could be that eastern monarch butterflies, which tend to spend the winter in Mexico, could be mixing with their western counterparts.

“Some of that kind of leakage could be occurring and I don’t think we fully understand the system enough to say what it is," she said. “But I think one thing it’s not is that all is well or that we all made human actions that magically made it all better.”

The population is still far below what it was in the 1980s, when monarchs numbered in the millions.

Scientists say the butterflies are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat along their migratory route as housing expands into their territory and use of pesticides and herbicides increases.

Along with farming, climate change is one of the main drivers of the monarch’s threatened extinction, disrupting an annual 3,000-mile (4,828-kilometer) migration synched to springtime and the blossoming of wildflowers.

Western monarch butterflies head south from the Pacific Northwest to California each winter, returning to the same places and even the same trees, where they cluster to keep warm. The monarchs breed multiple generations along the way for thousands of miles before reaching California where they generally arrive at the beginning of November. Once warmer weather arrives in March, they spread east of California.

On the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains, another monarch population travels from southern Canada and the northeastern United States across thousands of miles to spend the winter in central Mexico. Scientists estimate the monarch population in the eastern U.S. has fallen about 80% since the mid-1990s, but the drop-off in the western U.S. has been even steeper.

The western monarch count is conducted by trained volunteers over several weeks around the Thanksgiving holiday. It dates back to 1997 and has observed a loss of more than 95% of a population that according to earlier studies once numbered in the low millions.

This year the insects' wintering habitat along California's central coast was also battered by heavy rains and volunteers reported more monarchs blown from their clusters and vulnerable to the cold, wet conditions and predation, the Xerces Society said in a statement.

The group normally also conducts a second count after the New Year. This year's results will be announced in February and shed light on how much winter storms impacted the butterflies, said Isis Howard, an endangered species conservation biologist with the Xerces Society.

Howard said the follow-up New Year’s counts usually show a 30% to 50% decline in butterflies from the Thanksgiving count.

“Because the storms were so intense and so back-to-back this year, it seems reasonable to assume that there might be increased mortality this winter, leading to a smaller population that’ll kick off the breeding season this next spring and summer," she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago

Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago

A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. NASA says the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth on Wednesday before speeding away again. And it might not return for millions of years. Discovered less than a year ago, this harmless green comet already is visible in the northern night sky with binoculars and small telescopes. It's expected to brighten in the Northern Hemisphere as it draws closer and rises higher over the horizon. Skygazers in the Southern Hemisphere will have to wait until next month.

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

A popular online chatbot powered by artificial intelligence is proving to be adept at creating disinformation and propaganda. Researchers at NewsGuard asked ChatGPT to create content from the perspective of anti-vaccine activists, conspiracy theorists and foreign propaganda agencies. In most instances the chatbot quickly complied, creating content that made debunked claims about COVID-19, the U.S. Capitol insurrection and other topics. Experts say artificial intelligence offers the potential to revolutionize industries. Yet the experts warn AI's speed, power and creativity could yield opportunities for those willing to use lies or propaganda to further their ends. The San Francisco-based nonprofit OpenAI created ChatGPT and says it's studying the challenge closely.

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

The world is trying to switch from electricity produced by burning fossil fuels to cleaner wind and solar power, but some people have worried that there aren't enough rare earth minerals to make the green electricity switch. A new study Friday finds that the planet has enough of the 17 different types of materials needed, but will have to ramp up mining. Scientists say it will add a bit to pollution, but be offset by savings in getting rid of dirty power plants. The study doesn't look at minerals, like lithium, for batteries or cars. That's a tougher issue that will be studied next.

AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years

AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years

A new study using artificial intelligence finds that the world will likely warm a few more tenths of a degrees within the next 10 to 12 years and breach a key climate change threshold. The 2015 Paris agreement set a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times as a way to limit the most damaging effects of climate change. Earth is already at 1.1 or 1.2 degrees. A study that predicts future warming in a different way but with somewhat similar outcomes sees Earth crossing that threshold between 2033 and 2035. And what's worse, machine learning predicts the planet hitting the 2-degree threshold around mid-century — even with sharp pollution cuts..

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.

Camera captures night sky spiral after SpaceX rocket launch

Camera captures night sky spiral after SpaceX rocket launch

A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite, that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida. The images were captured on Jan. 18 by a camera at the summit of Mauna Kea outside the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Subaru telescope. A time-lapse video shows a white orb spreading out and forming a spiral as it moves across the sky. The location of the spiral matches where the second stage of the SpaceX rocket was expected to be after launch.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's the low down on the green comet set to light up the skies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News