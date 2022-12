Monday's Scores

Scientists Tuesday are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars. For the first time, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California were able to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than used to ignite it, something called net energy gain. That's according to one government official and one scientist. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the breakthrough ahead of the announcement. The breakthrough is significant, but producing power in the real world from fusion is still decades away.