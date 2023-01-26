 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NASA marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia disaster

NASA is marking the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts

  • Updated
  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA marked the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies and remembrances during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts on Thursday.

More than 100 people gathered under a gray sky at Kennedy Space Center to remember not only Columbia’s crew of seven, but the 18 other astronauts killed in the line of duty. NASA’s two shuttle accidents account for more than half of the names carved into the black granite of the Space Mirror Memorial; plane crashes are to blame for the rest.

None of the Columbia astronaut family members attended the morning ceremony. But Zvi Konikov, a local rabbi, recalled how Israel's first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, asked him before the flight how to observe the Sabbath during two weeks in orbit with multiple sunsets a day.

“Ilan taught us a powerful message. No matter how fast we're going, no matter how important our work, we must pause and think about why we're here on Earth, and that's what we're doing today. We pause to recall the memory of all those courageous souls," said Konikov.

People are also reading…

Columbia was destroyed during reentry on Feb. 1, 2003, after a piece of fuel-tank foam came off and punctured the left wing during liftoff 16 days earlier. The shuttle broke apart over Texas, just 16 minutes from its planned Florida touchdown.

NASA managers dismissed the impact during the flight despite the concerns of others. That same kind of cultural blunder led to the loss of shuttle Challenger during liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986, killing all seven aboard, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.

The Apollo 1 launch pad fire claimed three astronauts' lives on Jan. 27, 1967.

Because of the clustering of these three dates, NASA sets aside the last Thursday of every January to commemorate its fallen astronauts. At space centers across the country, flags were lowered to half-staff, with ceremonies held along with spaceflight safety discussions.

Like NASA’s earlier tragedies, Columbia’s loss was avoidable, said former shuttle commander Bob Cabana, now NASA's associate administrator.

“When we look back, why do we have to keep repeating the same hard lessons?” he said. “I don’t ever want to have to go through another Columbia.”

Besides Ramon, Columbia's last crew included commander Rick Husband, pilot Willie McCool, Michael Anderson, Kalpana Chawla, David Brown and Laurel Clark.

A ship's bell pealed after each of the 25 names were read as the ceremony drew to a close.

Bob and Diane Kalander interrupted their sailing trip from their home in Jamestown, Rhode Island, to Florida's Key West to honor the lost shuttle crews. Their daughter and her boyfriend joined them at Kennedy.

“It's fading from people's memory," Diane Kalander said. “There's been a de-emphasis on space because people say, 'Let's worry about problems on Earth as opposed to the future.' We've got to look toward the future.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

A popular online chatbot powered by artificial intelligence is proving to be adept at creating disinformation and propaganda. Researchers at NewsGuard asked ChatGPT to create content from the perspective of anti-vaccine activists, conspiracy theorists and foreign propaganda agencies. In most instances the chatbot quickly complied, creating content that made debunked claims about COVID-19, the U.S. Capitol insurrection and other topics. Experts say artificial intelligence offers the potential to revolutionize industries. Yet the experts warn AI's speed, power and creativity could yield opportunities for those willing to use lies or propaganda to further their ends. The San Francisco-based nonprofit OpenAI created ChatGPT and says it's studying the challenge closely.

Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests. The move announced Thursday comes as government officials have struggled to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned that “draconian” budget cuts floated by some Republicans who control the U.S. House could undermine the Democratic administration’s ambitions to lower wildfire risks. The work is projected to cost up to $50 billion. Last year’s climate and infrastructure bills combined included about $5 billion for the task.

Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies

Twinkle, twinkle fading stars: Hiding in our brighter skies

A new study found that the night sky is growing brighter every year, and the stars are looking dimmer. The study published Thursday analyzes data from more than 50,000 amateur stargazers over more than a decade. It shows that artificial lighting is making the night sky about 10% brighter each year. That’s a much faster rate of change than scientists had previously estimated looking at satellite data.  A study author said he hoped that policymakers would do more to curb light pollution. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say

Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say

The warming of the waters off the East Coast has brought the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain. Maine-based scientists who recently reported the results of a years-long, NASA-funded study about the subject say the increasing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf of Maine is causing a dramatic decrease in the production of phytoplankton. The tiny plant-like organisms are vital for ocean health. Potential loss of phytoplankton has emerged as a concern in recent years in other parts of the world's oceans, such as waters off Alaska.

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

This mix of husky and Greenland dog is especially social and thrives in the cold. What hurts them is when this lunar landscape turns unusually warm, which is happening more often as much of the Arctic heats up several times faster than the rest of the world.

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog. He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face today.” He said the layoffs reflect a “rigorous review” that Google carried out of product areas and functions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow covers South Korean capital and surrounding regions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News