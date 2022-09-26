LAUREL, Maryland (AP) — NASA spacecraft slams into harmless asteroid to see if it's possible to nudge killer space rocks out of Earth's way.
A spacecraft is ready to crash into an asteroid. If successful, the test will show that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we'll stand a chance.
NASA is crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to test a plan that could one day save Earth from catastrophe
A NASA spacecraft is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. The spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. It's the first save-the-world experiment of its kind. If successful, the test will demonstrate that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we'll stand a fighting chance. Dart blasted off on the $325 million mission last fall.
