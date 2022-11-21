CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the back side and passing within about 80 miles.
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, was sealed shut with concrete on Sunday. Initial estimates indicate the well had been venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day since Nov. 6. Pennsylvania environmental regulators have issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
The European Union’s climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was “not enough of a step forward for people and planet” and did “not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies.” Frans Timmermans said the 27-nation bloc had supported the deal in order to ensure the creation of a loss and damage fund, but expressed disappointment that stronger language on cutting emissions hadn’t been agreed. “I urge you to acknowledge, when you walk out of this room, that we have all fallen short in actions to avoid and minimize loss and damage,” he said. “We should have done much more.”
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, a spokesperson said late Friday. Kerry is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated and boosted. “He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27,” the statement read. Kerry has been attending the two-week talks at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh which were due to end Friday but have gone into overtime.
Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs as a handful of activists held a symbolic protest at a secure, designated area outside the U.N. summit venue to highlight restrictions felt by demonstrators. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if possible.
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.
NASA has managed to plug a leak while fueling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. NASA never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, but altered the fueling process to minimize leakage. It seemed to work. But another hydrogen leak cropped up Tuesday night, prompting NASA to sent workers to the pad to tighten a valve. The repair worked, but then a Space Force radar tracking site went down. The 322-foot rocket is poised to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the wee hours of Wednesday.
A senior Human Rights Watch official slammed the Egyptian government’s human and environmental rights record, saying that the space for environmental activism in Egypt “is severely curtailed.” Richard Pearshouse, director of environment and human rights at HRW, said environmental activists in Egypt have faced “constant harassment” by security forces including restrictions on travel, foreign funding, and research permits. He said that such restrictions bar public debate and research on damages caused by business, agro-industry, cement factories and other businesses linked to the military.