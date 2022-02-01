 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska Farm Bureau backs Republican Jim Pillen for gov

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial hopeful Jim Pillen scored a big endorsement Tuesday from the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm group and an influential voice among farmers.

Leaders of the farm-advocacy group said Pillen was the “overwhelming consensus” choice among their county members throughout Nebraska who made the decision.

Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue said Pillen is a fiscal conservative and a good listener with a background in agriculture. Pillen is a veterinarian and the owner of Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics, and he was raised on a farm in Platte County.

Pillen is locked in a competitive GOP primary with Charles Herbster, a Falls City agribusiness executive and a close ally of former President Donald Trump. Pillen recently announced the support of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, and he was previously endorsed by former Gov. Kay Orr and former Huskers football coach Tom Osborne. Trump has backed Herbster.

The Republican field also includes state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and information technology manager Breland Ridenour.

The winner of the May 10 GOP primary will face state Sen. Carol Blood, who is running as a Democrat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

