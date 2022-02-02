 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New N. Carolina state House member replaces veteran Fisher

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A data scientist and former Peace Corps volunteer has joined the North Carolina House, succeeding longtime Rep. Susan Fisher of Asheville.

Rep. Caleb Rudow was the choice of Buncombe County Democratic activists to serve out the remainder of Fisher's two-year term. Gov. Roy Cooper then appointed Rudow, as state law required. Rudow was sworn in on Tuesday.

Fisher, who joined the House in 2004, resigned effective Monday. Fisher had announced her decision to step down in late November.

Rudow said he intends to run for a full two-year term, beginning with the primary set for May 17.

An Asheville native, Rudow graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Texas at Austin. He served with the Peace Corps in Zambia for over three years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

He won a trip to space. Then he gave it away to a friend

He won a trip to space. Then he gave it away to a friend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — He told his family and a few friends. He dropped hints to a couple of colleagues. So hardly anyone knew that the airline pilot could have — should have — been on board when SpaceX launched its first tourists into orbit last year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News