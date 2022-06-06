 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New panels want to talk ethics, rules of climate tinkering

  • Updated
  • 0

Tinkering with the planet's air to cool Earth’s ever-warming climate is inching closer to reality enough so that two different high-powered groups — one of scientists and one of former world leaders — are trying to come up with ethics and governing guidelines.

On Thursday, the newly formed Climate Overshoot Commission — which includes the former presidents of Mexico, Niger and Kiribati, a former Canadian prime minister, the ex-chief of World Trade Organization and other national minister level officials — will have its first meeting in Italy in a 15-month process to come up with governance strategy on pulling carbon dioxide out of the air, lowering temperatures by reflecting sunlight with artificial methods and adapting to climate change. This month, the American Geophysical Union, the largest society of scientists who work on climate issues, announced it was forming an ethics framework for “climate intervention” that would be ready for debate during the major international climate negotiations in November in Egypt.

People are also reading…

This shows the idea of “solar geoengineering is finally getting serious,” said Harvard University climate scientist David Keith, a leader in the field.

Both groups said they aren’t quite advocating geoengineering, which includes putting particles in the air to reflect sunlight or whiten clouds, or the less-disputed carbon dioxide removal, such as technology to suck carbon out of the air but also more nature-based solutions such as more trees and getting oceans to sponge up more carbon.

But the two groups say the ideas need to be discussed with global warming nearing and likely shooting past the international goal of limiting temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since the mid-1800s and scientists say the world likely to pass the 1.5-degree mark in the 2030s.

“The climate change problem is at a point where even extreme options need to be thought about seriously,” Climate Overshoot Commission Executive Secretary Jesse Reynolds said in a Monday interview. “Now, to be clear, thinking about them includes the possibility of rejecting them. But not thinking about them does not seem to be a responsible path forward.”

What’s needed are ethical guidelines before anything is done to get the public trust, much like the scientific community did with the possibility of human cloning, said AGU Executive Director Randy Fiser said. If this doesn’t happen the public will have a giant backlash and won’t trust the community, said National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt, who has studied the issue but declined a spot on the AGU ethics panel because of other commitments.

An earlier report by the academy “spoke to the double moral hazard of climate intervention: damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” McNutt said.

Opponents of geoengineering — such as Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann — worry that just talking about guidelines will make the tinkering more likely to occur in the real world.

“I see it as a potentially cynical maneuver to buy the ostensible moral license to move forward with dangerous geoengineering prescriptions,” Mann said in an email. He said not only could there be harmful side effects, but it takes the pressure off of cutting fossil fuel emissions, which is what’s really needed.

Mann also said no one can enforce ethics or governance rules, citing efforts to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, but McNutt pointed to rules governing international oceans.

With or without guidelines, some of these high-tech ideas are going to happen, leaders of the two groups said. However, last year the Swedish government canceled an early but politically charged test of a device designed to put particles in the air that eventually, if fully implanted, could create what some would call an artificial volcano cooling the globe temporarily like 1991’s Mt. Pinatubo’s eruption in the Philippines.

“The work of looking at climate strategies continues to go on in labs, both in the for-profit and non-profit sectors,” said AGU’s Fiser, who said investors are funneling money into such projects.

Ethicists Nancy Tuana of Penn State and Christopher Preston of the University of Montana said if anything talking about the ethics of the tinkering with the atmosphere will put the brakes on efforts a bit more.

“It will slow it and this is a good thing,” Preston said in an email. “Ethical thresholds placed within frameworks are typically challenging to satisfy... An ethical framework can lead to paralysis. Ethics is not like maths. Ethical problems don’t often get ‘solved’.”

But not doing anything — no cuts in carbon dioxide emissions, no carbon dioxide removal and no solar geoengineering — “that’s the worst outcome and also the path of least resistance,” said Stanford University ethics expert Hank Greely.

“I view climate intervention in the same way I view the ‘Hail Mary’ pass in football,” said Colorado University ice scientist Waleed Abdalati, a former NASA chief scientist, referring to a last ditch desperation effort in a seemingly losing cause. “There is a chance it could get us to where we need to be, but just as no team wants to be in a position where that is the play they have to make, scientists recognize that we as a society would never want to be in a situation that we have to use such an approach to address the challenge we face.”

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

A federal science agency says that levels of the main global warming gas have shot past a key milestone. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May averaged 421 parts per million. That's more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. NOAA says carbon dioxide levels in the air in May have reached a point last known when Earth was 7 degrees hotter, millions of years ago.  Carbon dioxide levels peak in May of the year and drop as plants suck up more of the heat-trapping gas.

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China has launched a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. Their spaceship blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday atop the crewed space flight program’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket. Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October.

Massachusetts sues companies over use of ‘forever chemicals’

Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals for allegedly knowingly polluting the environment and endangering public health. State Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday that the companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals found in firefighting foam and multiple consumer products for years and violated both federal and state environmental laws. The American Chemistry Council has declined to comment. It's an industry group that counts many of the companies as members. The suit was filed in federal court in South Carolina and will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits.

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that extends underwater. Genetic analysis has revealed that the seagrass bed is a single organism that has grown by cloning itself repeatedly over 4,500 years. It covers an area larger than Washington, D.C. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable to climate change and cyclones. In the past decade, rising temperatures and storms have killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.

Coal ash workers' case heard by Tennessee Supreme Court

Coal ash workers' case heard by Tennessee Supreme Court

A contractor involved in cleaning up the nation’s worst coal ash spill says workers' claims that they were sickened on the job should fall under a certain Tennessee law that limits legal challenges. The arguments came during a Wednesday hearing before the state's Supreme Court. Workers claim they were sickened while cleaning up the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Plant spill in 2008. In 2018, a jury found that Jacobs' actions were capable of making workers sick. A date has not been set for a trial to determine if the actions actually did make them sick.

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it's looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic. And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years. There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years. Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico's Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Servant Shop will open 2022 Saturday in the Park festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News