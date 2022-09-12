 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

  • Updated
  • 0

New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills, including the ability to read English.

A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at the state's private and religious schools is equivalent to that of its public schools.

The rules would apply to all of New York's 1,800 nonpublic schools but would have the greatest impact on the ultra-Orthodox schools, called yeshivas, some of which provide rigorous religious instruction but little or no teaching in secular subjects like English, math, science and history.

Defenders of the schools say parents have the right to send their children to programs consistent with their beliefs and traditions. As the Regents met Monday, protesters assembled outside, some with signs reading: “We will sit in jail rather than change our childrens education.”

People are also reading…

Many yeshivas in New York state are modern Orthodox schools that provide a full secular curriculum along with religious studies. But there have been complaints that some yeshivas run by strictly observant Hasidic Jews were not meeting basic academic standards.

A New York Times investigation published Sunday cited instances of English teachers speaking only Yiddish to students, teachers using corporal punishment and graduates who said they were woefully unprepared for life or employment outside of their communities.

Virtually all of the Hasidic boys who took state standardized math and reading exams in 2019 failed, the report said.

A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday on new Board of Regents rules that would give private schools multiple pathways to show they meet a longstanding legal mandate to provide an education that is "substantially equivalent” to that of a public school. Among the criteria is that primary subjects be taught in English.

“We are trying to obviously adhere to the law but also create some flexibility around that as well,” state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said.

State education officials have spent years trying to strike a balance. An initial set of guidelines released in 2018 was struck down by a state judge who said they were not implemented correctly. The department reviewed about 350,000 public comments following the release of the latest proposal and made adjustments in response, authorities said.

“The regulation respects that parents have a constitutional right to send their children to an independent school and that we respect the worldviews of the schools and their communities,” assistant commissioner Christina Coughlin said.

The group Parents for Educational and Religious Liberty in Schools, which represents yeshivas, said families choose to pay for private or religious schools because they believe in their educational approach.

“A government checklist, devised by lawyers and enforced by bureaucrats, hampers rather than advances education,” the group said in an email. “Parents in New York have been choosing a yeshiva education for more than 120 years, and they are proud of the successful results, and will continue to do the same, with or without the blessing or support of state leaders in Albany.”

Under the rules, a school can demonstrate equivalency, for example, by using state-approved assessments or operating a high school registered by the Board of Regents. It also can be reviewed by the local school district.

Groups representing Roman Catholic and Christian schools said they are confident their schools meet the substantially equivalent standards.

Naftuli Moster, who founded a group to improve secular standards at yeshivas, said he worried the schools would use the issue of cultural sensitivity to exploit loopholes without clearer guidance on how the regulations will be enforced, something the state is expected to address in the next few months.

“How you teach it or what you incorporate into the teaching is not what matters,” Moster said by phone. “It’s objective whether you teach science. There’s no Jewish science. It’s objective whether you do or do not teach social studies.”

Private schools that fall short of the threshold will be given time to adjust their instruction, state education officials said.

But those that may refuse to comply could lose state funding and their standing as a school with the state. Parents who continue to send their children to such a school could find themselves in violation of the state’s compulsory education law requiring that children between the ages of six and 16 be provided with a program of instruction, either at a public school or elsewhere.

Daniel Morton Bentley, a lawyer for the state Education Department, said Friday that much of the public pushback has focused on “philosophical opposition to state regulation of nonpublic schools,” which he said is required by law and not changed by the Regents' action.

Public school districts would be required to complete initial reviews of nonpublic schools within their boundaries by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press reporter Michael Hill contributed from Albany, N.Y.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a multi-state investigation into its vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the 33 states plus Puerto Rico. Attorneys general joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions, including product parties, viral marketing and social media influencers. The settlement resolves one of the biggest legal threats facing the company, which still faces separate lawsuits from other states and individuals. Additionally, federal health regulators are trying to ban the company's products.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

The Israel Antiquities Authority says it's acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago. It had long been in the possession of a Montana resident. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the scrap of papyrus scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age. The antiquities authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. It's unclear how the papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael and was likely looted sometime last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, got to Montana.

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

A Canadian university is making public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The online posting includes six pages of corrections Mastriano added a year ago that in some cases don't appear to correct anything. Rival researchers have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into York as plagued by factual errors, amateurish archaeology and sloppy writing. A University of New Brunswick history professor involved in reviewing Mastriano’s work there says he warned other faculty nearly a decade ago that it wasn't up to their standards. Mastriano didn't respond to requests for comment.

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

A new study says at least four climate tipping points are close to being triggered. These are a big type of global warming side effects that are irreversible and self-perpetuating. If warming continues for a few more tenths of a degree from now, which is highly likely, scientists say it's likely Earth will see tipping points breached of ice sheet collapses in Greenland and West Antarctica, die-off of tropical coral reefs and permafrost thaw and release of frozen greenhouse gases. But those are harms that while triggered soon may play out over decades or centuries in the case of ice sheets.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand snake crisis: Monsoon rains force reptiles out of hiding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News