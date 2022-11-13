 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

  • Updated
  • 0

PALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping?

It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet.

More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

Because cows can't readily digest the grass they eat, they ferment it first in multiple stomach compartments, or rumen, a process that releases huge amounts of gas. Every time somebody eats a beef burger or drinks a milkshake, it comes at an environmental cost.

New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in those emissions. Among the more promising are selective breeding, genetically modified feed, methane inhibitors, and a potential game-changer — a vaccine.

People are also reading…

Nothing is off the table, from feeding the animals more seaweed to giving them a kombucha-style probiotic called “Kowbucha.” One British company has even developed a wearable harness for cows that oxidizes methane as it's burped out.

In New Zealand, the research has taken on a new urgency. Because farming is central to the economy, about half of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions come from farms, compared to less than 10% in the U.S. New Zealand's 5 million people are outnumbered by 26 million sheep and 10 million cattle.

As part of a push to become carbon neutral, New Zealand's government has promised to reduce methane emissions from farm animals by up to 47% by 2050.

Last month the government announced a plan to begin taxing farmers for animal burps, a world-first move that has angered many farmers. All sides are hoping they might catch a break from science.

Much of the research is taking place at a Palmerston North campus, which some have jokingly taken to calling Gumboot Valley, in a nod to Silicon Valley.

“I don’t believe there’s any other place that has the breadth of ambition that New Zealand has in terms of the range of technologies being investigated in any one place,” said Peter Janssen, a principal scientist at AgResearch, a government-owned company that employs about 900 people.

Underpinning the research are studies indicating that reducing methane doesn't need to harm the animals or affect the quality of the milk or meat. Janssen said the microbes that live in the animals and produce methane seem to be opportunistic rather than integral to digestion.

He's been working on developing a vaccine for the past 15 years and has focused intensively on it for the past five years. He said it has the potential to reduce the amount of methane belched by cows by 30% or more.

“I certainly believe it’s going to work, because that’s the motivation for doing it,” he said.

A vaccine would stimulate an animal's immune system to produce antibodies, which would then dampen the output of the methane-producing microbes. One big upside of a vaccine is that it would likely only need to be administered once a year, or even perhaps even once in an animal's lifetime.

Working in a similar way, inhibitors are compounds administered to the animals that directly dampen the methane microbes.

Inhibitors could also reduce methane by at least 30% and perhaps by up to 90%, according to Janssen. The challenge is that the compounds need to be safe for animal consumption and not pass through the meat or milk to humans. Inhibitors must also be regularly administered.

Both inhibitors and vaccines are some years away from being market ready, Janssen said.

But other technologies such as selective breeding, which could reduce methane output by 15%, will be rolled out onto sheep farms as early as next year, Janssen said. A similar program for cows may not be too far behind.

Scientists have for years been testing sheep in chambers to chart differences in how much methane they belch. The low-emitters have been bred and produced low-emitting offspring. Scientists have also been tracking genetic characteristics common to low-emitting animals that make them readily identifiable.

“I think one of the areas that New Zealand scientists, particularly, have made some great progress is in this whole area of animal breeding,” said Sinead Leahy, the principal science advisor at the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre. “And particularly, a lot of research has been done into breeding low emissions sheep.”

Another target is the feed that animals eat, which scientists believe has the potential for reducing methane output by 20% to 30%.

At one greenhouse on the campus, scientists are developing genetically modified clover. Visitors must wear booties and medical scrubs and avoid putting down objects to prevent any cross-contamination.

The scientists explain that because New Zealand farm animals eat outside in fields most of the time rather than in barns, methane-reducing feed additives like Bovaer, developed by Dutch company DSM, aren't as useful.

Instead, they are looking to genetically modify the ryegrass and white clover that the New Zealand animals predominantly eat.

With the clover, scientists have found a way to increase tannins, which helps block methane production.

“What this team has done is they’ve actually identified, through their research, a master switch that switches on condensed tannins in the leaves,” said Linda Johnson, a science group manager at AgResearch.

Laboratory analysis indicates the modified clover reduces methane production by 15% to 19%, Johnson said.

The clover program goes hand-in-hand with a ryegrass program.

Richard Scott, an AgResearch senior scientist, said they have been able to increase the oil levels in ryegrass leaves by about 2%, which studies indicate should translate to a 10% drop in methane emissions.

But like the inhibitors and vaccine, the feed program is still some years away from being farm ready. Scientists have completed controlled tests in the U.S. and are planning a bigger field trial in Australia.

However, New Zealand has strict rules that ban most genetically modified crops, a regulatory barrier that the scientists will need to overcome if they are to introduce the modified feed to the nation's farms.

In other research, dairy company Fonterra is trialing its probiotic Kowbucha concoction and British company Zelp is continuing to trial and refine its wearable harnesses. Other trials have indicated that a red seaweed called Asparagopsis reduces methane when eaten by cows.

But farmers aren't waiting around for all the research to come to fruition. On the Kaiwaiwai Dairies farm near the town of Featherston, farmer Aidan Bichan said they've been reducing their methane output by getting more efficient.

He said that includes increasing the milk production from each cow, using less processed feed, and replacing milking cows less frequently.

“At a farm level, we’ve got to do our bit to help save the planet,” Bichan said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a plan at the COP27 climate summit to make it easier for private corporations to send cash to the developing world in exchange for looking green at home. Kerry's plan comes after failure to get Congress or the American public to spend billions of dollars more a year in climate financial aid. The plan to finance developing nations’ transition to clean energy involves selling “high quality” carbon credits to companies trying to make their carbon emissions “net zero.” However, the idea faced stiff resistance from environmental groups and climate experts, who said it would give polluters a license to keep polluting.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide after the release of ballots from Maricopa County, with Hobbs leading by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from Pima County.

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit

The nation’s largest public utility is proposing a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at a coal-fired power plant. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility says it's a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at the utility's other closed coal ash sites. Still, environmental advocates note that TVA is falling short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon-pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel. The shipment arrived Wednesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship's two round solar panels opened following liftoff. A company official said a piece of debris from the rocket became lodged in one of the panel's mechanisms and prevented it from opening. Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver supplies for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

Turtles in demand as pets, leading to a spike in poaching

Scores of turtle species are under threat from poaching. The illegal trade of turtles in the United States is aimed mostly at markets in Asia and Europe, where reptiles, some with brightly colored shells, are coveted in the pet trade. Others are destined for dinner tables in Asia, where they are popular delicacies. The plight of turtles is expected to get plenty of attention at a wildlife trade conference in Panama this month. There are several proposals at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora conference to increase protections for the alligator snapping turtle, the map turtle, the red-crowned roofed turtle and a few others.

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. NASA was aiming to launch the test flight early next Monday. But the space agency said Tuesday said it was moving the next attempt to at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could hit Florida's Atlantic coastline as a hurricane. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot Gerson said in a statement early Sunday that the class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.” Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 class, chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences.

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News