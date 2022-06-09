 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed AP

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Kshitij Aggarwal, West Virginia University

(THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea

A newly discovered fast radio burst has some unique properties that are simultaneously giving astronomers important clues into what may cause these mysterious astronomical phenomena while also calling into question one of the few things scientists thought they knew about these powerful flares, as my colleagues and I describe in a new study in Nature on June 8, 2022.

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are extremely bright pulses of radio waves that come from faraway galaxies. They release as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun does over many days. Researchers here at West Virginia University detected the first FRB back in 2007. In the past 15 years, astronomers have detected around 800 FRBs, with more being discovered every day.

People are also reading…

When a telescope captures an FRB, one of the most important features researchers look at is something called dispersion. Dispersion is basically a measure of how stretched out an FRB is when it reaches Earth.

The plasma that lies between stars and galaxies causes all light – including radio waves – to slow down, but lower frequencies feel this effect more strongly and slow down more than higher frequencies. FRBs contain a range of frequencies, so the higher frequency light in the burst hits Earth before the lower frequencies, causing the dispersion. This allows researchers to use dispersion to estimate how far from Earth an FRB originated. The more stretched out an FRB is, the more plasma the signal must have passed through, the farther away the source must be.

Why it matters

The new FRB my colleagues and I discovered is named FRB190520. We found it using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope in China. An immediately apparent interesting thing about FRB190520 was that it is one of the only 24 repeating FRBs and repeats much more frequently than others – producing 75 bursts over a span of six months in 2020.

Our team then used the Very Large Array, a radio telescope in New Mexico, to further study this FRB and successfully pinpointed the location of its source – a dwarf galaxy roughly 3 billion light years from Earth. It was then that we started to realize how truly unique and important this FRB is.

First, we found that there is a persistent, though much fainter, radio signal being emitted by something from the same place that FRB190520 came from. Of the more than 800 FRBs discovered to date, only one other has a similar persistent radio signal.

Second, since we were able to pinpoint that the FRB came from a dwarf galaxy, we were able to determine exactly how far away that galaxy is from Earth. But this result didn’t make sense. Much to our surprise, the distance estimate we made using the dispersion of the FRB was 30 billion light years from Earth, a distance 10 times larger than the actual 3 billion light years to the galaxy.

Astronomers have only been able to pinpoint the exact location – and therefore distance from Earth – of 19 other FRB sources. For the rest of the roughly 800 known FRBs, astronomers have to rely on dispersion alone to estimate their distance from Earth. For the other 19 FRBs with known locations, the distances estimated from dispersion are very similar to the real distances to their source galaxies. But this new FRB shows that estimates using dispersion can sometimes be incorrect and throws many assumptions out the window.

What still isn’t known

Astronomers in this new field still don’t know what exactly produces FRBs, so every new discovery or piece of information is important.

Our new discovery raises specific questions, including whether persistent radio signals are common, what conditions produce them and whether the same phenomenon that produces FRBs is responsible for emitting the persistent radio signal.

And a huge mystery is why the dispersion of FRB190520 was so much greater than it should be. Was it due to something near the FRB? Was it related to the persistent radio source? Does it have to do with the matter in the galaxy where this FRB comes from? All of these questions are unanswered.

What’s next

My colleagues are going to focus in on studying FRB190520 using a host of different telescopes around the world. By studying the FRB, its galaxy and the space environment surrounding its source, we are hoping to find answers to many of the mysteries it revealed.

More answers will come from other FRB discoveries in the coming years, too. The more FRBs astronomers catalog, the greater the chances of discovering FRBs with interesting properties that can help complete the puzzle of these fascinating astronomical phenomena.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/newly-discovered-fast-radio-burst-challenges-what-astronomers-know-about-these-powerful-astronomical-phenomena-184634.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China has launched a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. Their spaceship blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday atop the crewed space flight program’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket. Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October.

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

Sky high: Carbon dioxide levels in air spike past milestone

A federal science agency says that levels of the main global warming gas have shot past a key milestone. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May averaged 421 parts per million. That's more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. NOAA says carbon dioxide levels in the air in May have reached a point last known when Earth was 7 degrees hotter, millions of years ago.  Carbon dioxide levels peak in May of the year and drop as plants suck up more of the heat-trapping gas.

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that extends underwater. Genetic analysis has revealed that the seagrass bed is a single organism that has grown by cloning itself repeatedly over 4,500 years. It covers an area larger than Washington, D.C. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable to climate change and cyclones. In the past decade, rising temperatures and storms have killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the United States, and officials are considering the possibility the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Federal health officials described the genetic analysis Friday. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe. But a few samples show a different strain. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified. Health officials say analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine what's going on.

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The China Manned Space Agency announced Saturday that the spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The mission includes veteran Commander Chen Dong, Liu Yang, who was China's first female astronaut to reach space in 2012, and first-timer Cai Xuzhe. China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A new study does not show that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “hurt" long-term immunity. Conspiracy theories about the identity of a Texas school shooting victim’s relatives are unfounded. A video purporting to show Pfizer's CEO discussing population reduction has been deceptively edited. A photo of a digital screen at a Costco gas pump was manipulated to add a message criticizing President Joe Biden.

Watch Now: Related Video

Proposed DC law would ban firing employees for positive marijuana tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News