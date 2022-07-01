 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

  • Updated
  • 0

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:

Posts misrepresent 2019 ‘satirical’ amendment to Kentucky abortion law

CLAIM: Kentucky is considering legislation that would require women to submit to the state every month a statement from a doctor indicating if they are pregnant — or else face penalties.

THE FACTS: The legislation was an amendment proposed in jest by a Democratic lawmaker in 2019 to express her opposition to a bill banning abortions, and was not seriously considered. The only two abortion clinics in Kentucky halted the procedure on June 24 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Kentucky in 2019 passed a law declaring that abortion would become illegal “effective immediately” if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The measure contains a narrow exception allowing a physician to perform a procedure necessary to prevent the death or permanent injury of a pregnant woman. But online, some are sharing screenshots of a proposed amendment to that 2019 bill that was introduced by Democratic state Rep. Mary Lou Marzian as satire — and never seriously pursued. The amendment called for requiring women who live in Kentucky to receive monthly statements from doctors stating whether they are pregnant. It also required that those records be submitted to the state, or women would face arrest and fines, and went so far as to propose ankle monitors for pregnant women who didn’t comply. Posts circulating on Facebook, Twitter and TikTok in recent days misrepresented the amendment as an active and serious proposal. “They are trying to require ALL girls /women to get monthly physicals to prove you aren’t pregnant. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” reads one Facebook post. But Marzian reiterated this week that the measure was from 2019 and meant to serve as commentary on the bill banning abortions. “Totally satire,” Marzian told The Associated Press by phone. “It was an amendment, it was never heard in committee, I had no intention of ever moving it.” Marzian, who supports abortion rights, said she has filed several measures over the years that were satirical in nature and designed to make her political opponents look like “morons.” A fixture in the Kentucky House for nearly 30 years, Marzian withdrew from her reelection campaign earlier this year.

People are also reading…

— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.

Pentagon statement on SCOTUS abortion ruling mischaracterized

CLAIM: The Pentagon stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will not be recognized.

THE FACTS: This mischaracterizes a June 24 statement on the ruling from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, which did not say the Pentagon would defy the court, nor did it say it would violate any state laws that may be enacted. Misleading posts about the Pentagon’s response spread widely online shortly after the Supreme Court handed down its decision on abortion. While many popular posts did not share a source for the information, some vaguely cited news articles describing Austin's statement. “Nothing is more important to me or to this Department than the health and well-being of our Service members, the civilian workforce and DOD families,” read the statement, which as of this week was the only official communication from the Pentagon on the matter. “I am committed to taking care of our people and ensuring the readiness and resilience of our Force. The Department is examining this decision closely and evaluating our policies to ensure we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as permitted by federal law." The Twitter account BNN Newsroom on June 25 wrote in a since-deleted post that, “The Pentagon has stated that any abortion laws enacted as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision will not be recognized.” BNN did not respond to a request for comment. Later that day, the Twitter account Occupy Democrats also misinterpreted the content of the Pentagon release, tweeting, “President Biden’s Pentagon defies the extremist Supreme Court, announces that it will not recognize any anti-abortion laws enacted by states as a result of the Supreme Court’s decision.” Occupy Democrats followed up with a tweet on June 26 linking to an article about Austin’s statement with the caption “source.” However, the brief article also did not suggest the statement meant the Pentagon was defying the court. Occupy Democrats did not return requests for comment. Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Charlie Dietz told the AP that claims the Pentagon is “ignoring the law are completely false.” He pointed to Austin’s statement, which he said was “the only statement made regarding the court cases,” but declined to comment further. The court’s overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Kyndra K. Rotunda, a Chapman University professor who runs the school’s Military and Veterans Law Institute, said the claims circulating online did not appear to be correct, adding that she saw no evidence in the statement, or otherwise, that the military would “refuse to follow state law.” “I read Secretary Lloyd’s statement to mean no more than what he says: they’re going to explore it further,” Rotunda wrote in an email to the AP. TRICARE, the health care program for service members, retirees and their families, covers abortions in cases of rape, incest or if a woman’s life is in danger. The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs website states that “Under current regulation, VA doesn’t provide abortion or abortion counseling.” Under existing federal law, a military member can seek an abortion outside of a military facility, in accordance with state law where they are located, but the Pentagon will not fund or perform the procedure except in cases of rape, incest or if a woman’s life is in danger, Rotunda explained.

— Associated Press writers Sophia Tulp in New York and Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.

Bricks were stored on DC street for pre-scheduled construction

CLAIM: A photo shows pallets of bricks along a Washington, D.C., street that were intentionally placed in the area to encourage violent protesting after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

THE FACTS: The bricks were stored along the road for work on an unrelated construction project that had been planned months in advance. Residents were notified of the project about 10 days prior to June 24, the day the court released its decision. Hours after the Supreme Court removed constitutional protections for abortion, false claims spread online resurfacing an old, misleading narrative that pallets of bricks were being intentionally placed in U.S. streets, with the suggestion that they were planted to incite violence during expected protests. The idea previously circulated widely online during protests against racial injustice throughout the summer of 2020, and again in 2021 linked to protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. On June 24, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican Congresswoman from Colorado, tweeted a photo of the bricks and named the Capitol Police, asking them “why are there 20 pallets of bricks one block from the House Office Buildings?” While Boebert didn’t ascribe a motive to the bricks’ placement, many commenting and sharing her message did. “Meanwhile, someone paid to haul pallets of bricks in and deposited them just 2 blocks from the Capitol offices?” wrote one user. “It’s as if they want violence and riot,” commented another. But the claims are false. The bricks were stored along the 400 block of First Street by an alley paving contractor under a permit issued by the District Department of Transportation for an ongoing construction project. While the beginning of the project coincided with the day the Supreme Court announced the decision on abortion, the work had been scheduled well in advance, according to a spokesperson for DDOT and official notices sent by the agency and reviewed by The Associated Press. Geolocation data accessed through Google Maps confirms the image being shared online was taken along the 400 block of First Street, and a map of ongoing road projects published by DDOT also lists the same stretch as an alley currently under construction. A letter sent to residents and businesses along the construction route dated June 16 explained that DDOT was beginning an alley improvement project “on or about Thursday, June 23, 2022." The notice specified that the project would “include concrete/brick work.” Reached on the phone Monday, the owner of a business located along the construction site, who did not want to be named, confirmed they received the notice, and said ongoing work was being done on the street. Even so, it was not known exactly when, or if, the Supreme Court would deliver a decision on the abortion case. The court on June 22 added June 24 as an additional decision day. Mariam Nabizad, a public affairs specialist for DDOT, told the AP that stacks of bricks were placed along the block the morning of June 24 “for scheduled and ongoing alley restoration work” by its contractors. “Our teams wrapped the stacks in plastic at the close of that work day, and also removed them from the area Saturday night,” Nabizad wrote in an email. She added that the project work was identified on Sept. 7, 2021, and included in the city’s PaveDC Plan that was distributed in October 2021.

— Sophia Tulp

Tennessee lab isn’t trying to open a portal to a parallel universe

CLAIM: Scientists at a laboratory in Tennessee are trying to figure out whether parallel universes exist by attempting to open a portal into another dimension.

THE FACTS: Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee conducted an experiment in 2019 to study a type of “exotic” neutron behavior, which some news outlets and social media posts inaccurately referred to as searching for “portals” to “parallel” realities. One such widely-shared post claimed the researchers were conducting an experiment straight out of a science fiction movie. “Scientists in Tennessee working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in eastern Tennessee, have announced that they’re trying to figure out whether or not parallel universes exist,” claimed the Facebook post, which received more than 130,000 shares. “They revealed that they’re trying to open a portal into another dimension.” But the researchers say that claim really is fiction. “My reaction to reading a headline like that is to say, ‘well, that sounds really cool. I wonder what they’re doing because it really doesn’t sound like my research,’” joked Leah Broussard, the scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory who led the project. Sara Shoemaker, a spokesperson for the lab, added that, while an entertaining idea, the research doesn’t have anything to do with portals or parallel universes the way they've been described online. “A ‘portal’ in this case is a figurative concept used in the physics community,” explained Shoemaker. “The team’s experiments were not exploring a literal portal to a parallel universe.” The research actually involved searching for potential interactions between neutrons and a type of theorized dark matter called “mirror matter.” The theorized mirror sector, sometimes called a mirror universe, is thought to be “just another copy of the particles and the interactions we have in our universe,” Broussard explained. She said that it is not the same thing as a parallel universe because it would exist in the same spacetime as, and “very much part of,” our universe. She said her team sought to test a potential hypothesis that neutrons could, in some cases, be transforming into mirror neutrons, the dark-matter twin. Broussard’s team designed an experiment to see if they could “watch neutrons going through a wall” that would normally stop them, she said. The process of the neutrons being sent through the wall has been figuratively described as moving through a “portal,” but that doesn’t mean that the neutrons are being sent to a mysterious other dimension, separate from our own, both she and Shoemaker said. Shoemaker added that past reporting by news outlets “had fun taking liberties with the concept,” comparing the so-called portal to a doorway accessing alternate realities and other Hollywood tropes. Ultimately, the team did not observe any neutrons on the other side of the wall, meaning this particular experiment did not find evidence of such “mirror neutrons.” Those results were outlined in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal Physical Review Letters in May.

— Sophia Tulp

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck

Follow @APFactCheck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/APFactCheck

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Big cats in urban jungle: LA mountain lions, Mumbai leopards

Los Angeles and Mumbai, India, are the world’s only megacities of 10 million-plus people where large felines breed, hunt and maintain territory within urban boundaries. Long-term studies in both cities have examined how the big cats prowl through their urban jungles and how people can best live alongside them. Scientists in India recently fitted five leopards with tracking collars to understand how they use territory around Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In Los Angeles, research showing how harmful a fragmented habitat and risks of inbreeding would be for mountain lions fueled support for building a wildlife crossing bridge over a busy freeway.

Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

Researchers caution beachgoers ahead of white shark season

Great white shark researchers on Cape Cod are reminding visitors that warmer weather signals not just the start of the busy tourist season, but also the arrival of the region’s famous predators. Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, said Wednesday that July is when white sharks appear in earnest. Sightings peak from August through October. Marine biologist Greg Skomal says they tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic Ocean-facing side of the cape. That's where they feast on a flourishing seal population. A great white shark sighting this week forced the temporary closure of a beach.

Ige says he may veto bail reform, 'firm' renewable energy

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says he may veto 30 bills in the next few weeks, including a measure that would eliminate cash bail for some felonies. The state Constitution requires the governor to give the Legislature advance notice of any bills he may veto. He has until July 12 to make a final decision. He will either sign the remaining bills or allow them to become law without his signature. The governor says he's concerned the bail measure would eliminate bail for class C felonies like burglary in the second degree and arson in the third degree.

Funds for climate justice flow to groups around the U.S.

Funds for climate justice flow to groups around the U.S.

Fourteen smaller environmental justice organizations from around the United States have begun to receive money under the Justice40 initiative. The initiative is to improve the environment in disadvantaged communities and help them prepare for climate change. The Biden administration committed to funneling 40% of all investments in climate and environment to communities that live with the highest environmental burdens — diesel soot, lead water pipes, lack of access to green spaces to name a few. But navigating the federal system is a barrier for some groups most in touch with those communities. A business incubator has bridged the gap and and several million dollars for renewable energy, climate resilience and access to healthy foods has begun to flow.

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. Officials said that making, importing, stocking, or selling these banned items will lead to fines and, in some cases, jail time. It's part of a long-term effort by India to cut down on plastic waste. Reducing the manufacture and consequent waste of plastic is crucial for India to meet its goal for reducing carbon emissions. The first step targets plastic items that aren’t very useful but have a high potential to become litter.

NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery

NASA asteroid mission on hold due to late software delivery

NASA's plan to explore a strange metal asteroid is on hold. The space agency was late delivering its own navigation software for the spacecraft called Psyche. NASA said Friday there will be an independent review to see what should be done with the nearly $1 billion mission. Nothing is wrong with the equipment or software, the agency just ran out of time to test the software properly. It could launch next year or in 2024. Psyche is just the latest in NASA’s fleet of asteroid-exploring spacecrafts. One is headed back to Earth with rubble collected from an asteroid.

Relicensing for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project advancing

An Idaho public utility's nearly two-decade effort to renew a three-dam hydroelectric project license on the Snake River on the Idaho-Oregon Border is advancing with federal regulators announcing plans to update an environmental study. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission this month said it will prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement to consider new developments since it completed the 2007 document for Idaho Power's Hells Canyon Project. The commission says it wants to consider fish-related protection measures. It also wants to consider water quality certifications issued by Idaho and Oregon. Hells Canyon is critical to Idaho Power meeting its stated goal of providing 100% clean energy by 2045.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News