Orionid meteor shower from Halley's Comet to light up sky: How to watch

One of nature's most anticipated light shows is set to climax this week as space debris and dust trails from the famous Halley's Comet scatter across the night sky.
The Orionids meteor shower is expected to peak at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 21, but will be best observed earlier in that time zone, between the hours of midnight and dawn. If viewing properly, away from any bright lights and light-polluted areas, viewers can expect to see around 10 to 20 meteors per hour during this time, according to EarthSky.
As the meteor shower peaks, the moon will be approaching a slim waning crescent and will no longer be bright enough to obscure the view of the meteors. However, NASA Meteoroid Environment Office lead Bill Cooke suggests looking anywhere in the night sky that is away from the moon to best observe the fireballs.
"It takes about 45 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark, so they can be more sensitive and see finer. If you look at your bright phone, a streetlight or the moon, you're going to ruin that night vision," Cooke said.
"Meteor shower observing is something that takes time. You should plan on spending two hours or so outside — it's not a 15-minute adventure," Cooke added.
The meteor shower officially began on Sept. 26 and will last until around Nov. 22, so skywatchers will still have a chance to see the Orionids after the peak.
The Orionids radiate outward from the constellation Orion the Hunter — specifically a point near Orion's sword, close to the large red star, Betelgeuse — but you don't need to know that point's location to see the meteors. They will appear in all parts of the sky.
No special equipment is needed to observe meteor showers, and the Orionids are visible from every region in the world, weather permitting.
The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. She’s a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches. Sofia Chang, CEO of the 110-year-old organization, said Tuesday that Scott's support means as much to them as the donation itself. The funds will help the organization recover from the impact of the pandemic, which drove down its membership. Specifically, the gift will go toward supporting volunteers and staff, making their camp properties more resistant to the impacts of climate change, science and technology education for youth members and making their troops and programming more accessible through diversity and inclusion programming.
As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes?
If mosquitoes love you, new research suggests it may be because of how you smell. A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of certain chemicals on the skin that are tied to odor. Scientists pitted people's smells against each other in the lab and saw that the bugs swarmed to the same hosts over time. Bad news for the mosquito magnets: It's hard to change your skin acid levels. But some scientists hope the new research can help think up new ways to fight off bites.
Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church are among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor. Gov. Roy Cooper will next month present the North Carolina Awards, which were created decades ago to recognize significant contributions to the state and the country in several fields. Church is a Granite Falls native. Other new recipients include former U.S. Rep. Eva Clayton and ex-state legislator Mickey Michaux. Other winners announced on Thursday are Dr. Priya Kishnani of Duke University medical school, coastal geologist Stanley Riggs and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Zucchino.
The NASA astronaut who commanded the Apollo 9 mission has died. NASA said Monday that James McDivitt died last week in Tucson, Arizona, at age 93. McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission with Ed White, who took the first U.S. spacewalk during that flight. McDivitt's Apollo mission came in 1969, four months before the moon landing. Apollo 9 orbited Earth to test the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon. McDivitt later went into management with the Apollo program. He was selected by NASA for the second class of astronauts in 1962.
From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn't the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday that it is making grants of more than a $1 billion as part of a sweeping national plan to improve math education over the next four years. Its goal: to help students succeed in school and land well-paying jobs when they graduate, given research that shows the connection between strong math skills and career success. The foundation, which has long drawn controversy over its education work, said that to put more money into math, it will cut grants to other subjects like reading, writing, and the arts.
A new report finds preliminary agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian’s high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations hit the hardest. The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences report Tuesday said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season. The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million.
Scientists at Stanford University have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where they grew and formed connections. It’s part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. Researchers described the work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Senior author Sergiu Pasca said this is the first time so-called brain organoids have been placed into early rat brains. These organoids are built from stem cells and go on to create advanced brain circuitry and influence the animal's behavior.