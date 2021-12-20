 Skip to main content
Outgoing Columbia mayor headed to Harvard for fellowship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The outgoing mayor of Columbia, South Carolina has been awarded a Harvard fellowship to mentor and teach students.

Steve Benjamin’s office announced Monday he will teach a course in health policy and leadership at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health during the spring 2022 term.

The class will study approaches to issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence, climate resilience, and racial justice.

Benjamin, one of the state’s highest-profile Democrats, has served as the first Black mayor of South Carolina’s capital city since 2010.

He said earlier this year that he wasn’t seeking a fourth term in office.

