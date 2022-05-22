 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Over 100 years of Antarctic agriculture helping scientists grow food in space

  • 0

The greenhouse at McMurdo Station in Antarctica is the only source of fresh food during winter. Eli Duke/Flickr, CC BY-SA

Figuring out how to feed people in space is a major part of a larger effort to demonstrate the viability of long-term human habitation of extraterrestrial environments. On May 12, 2022, a team of scientists announced that they had successfully grown plants using lunar soil gathered during the Apollo moon missions. But this is not the first time that scientists have attempted to grow plants in soils that typically do not support life.

I am a historian of Antarctic science. How to grow plants and food in the far southern reaches of Earth has been an active area of research for more than 120 years. These efforts have helped further understanding of the many challenges of agriculture in extreme environments and eventually led to limited, but successful, plant cultivation in Antarctica. And especially after the 1960s, scientists began to explicitly look at this research as a steppingstone to human habitation in space.

People are also reading…

A painting of men in a room standing around a table with a skylight above.This painting shows a room aboard the Antarctic research ship Discovery, where the first plants were grown using soil from Antarctica. Hulton Archive/Stringer via Getty Images

Growing plants in Antarctica

The earliest efforts to grow plants in Antarctica were primarily focused on providing nutrition to explorers.

In 1902, British physician and botanist Reginald Koettlitz was the first person to grow food in Antarctic soils. He collected some soil from McMurdo Sound and used it to grow mustard and cress in boxes under a skylight aboard the expedition’s ship. The crop was immediately beneficial to the expedition. Koettlitz produced enough that during an outbreak of scurvy, the entire crew ate the greens to help stave off their symptoms. This early experiment demonstrated that Antarctic soil could be productive, and also pointed to the nutritional advantages of fresh food during polar expeditions.

Early attempts to grow plants directly in Antarctic landscapes were less successful. In 1904, Scottish botanist Robert Rudmose-Brown mailed seeds from 22 cold-tolerant Arctic plants to the small, frigid Laurie Island to see if they would grow. All of the seeds failed to sprout, which Rudmose-Brown attributed to both the environmental conditions and the absence of a biologist to help usher their growth.

There have been many more attempts to introduce nonnative plants to the Antarctic landscape, but generally they didn’t survive for long. While the soil itself could support some plant life, the harsh environment was not friendly to plant cultivation.

The inside of a greenhouse with plants growing next to heat-trapping reflective walls.The only way to successfully grow food in the cold environment of Antarctica is inside a greenhouse, like this one at McMurdo Station. Eli Duke/Flickr, CC BY-SA

Modern techniques and emotional benefits

By the 1940s, many nations had begun setting up long-term research stations in Antarctica. Since it was impossible to grow plants outside, some people living at these stations took it upon themselves to build greenhouses to provide both food and emotional well-being. But they soon realized that Antarctic soil was of too poor quality for most crops beyond mustard and cress, and it typically lost its fertility after a year or two. Starting in the 1960s, people began switching to the soilless method of hydroponics, a system in which you grow plants with their roots immersed in chemically enhanced water under a combination of artificial and natural light.

A row of small seedlings growing in shelves without soil.Hydroponic systems grow plants without the need for soil. Eli Duke/Flickr, CC BY-SA

By using hydroponic techniques in greenhouses, plant production facilities weren’t using the Antarctic environment to grow crops at all. Instead, people were creating artificial conditions.

By 2015 there were at least 43 different facilities on Antarctica where researchers had grown plants at some time or another. While these facilities have been useful for scientific experiments, many Antarctic residents appreciated being able to eat fresh vegetables in the winter and considered these facilities enormous boons for their psychological well-being. As one researcher put it, they are “warm, bright and full of green life – an environment one misses during the Antarctic winter.”

A large silver building on a snowy landscape.At the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, researchers have been running experiments designed to mimic growing conditions in space since 2004. Daniel Leussler/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA

Antarctica as an analog for space

As permanent human occupation of Antarctica grew through the middle of the 20th century, humanity also began its push into space — and specifically, to the Moon. Starting in the 1960s, scientists working for organizations like NASA began thinking of the hostile, extreme and alien Antarctic as a convenient analog for space exploration, where nations could test space technologies and protocols, including plant production. That interest continued through the end of the 20th century, but it wasn’t until the 2000s that space became a primary goal of some Antarctic agricultural research.

In 2004, the National Science Foundation and the University of Arizona’s Controlled Environment Agriculture Center collaborated to build the South Pole Food Growth Chamber. The project was designed to test the idea of controlled-environment agriculture — a means of maximizing plant growth while minimizing resource use. According to its architects, the facility closely mimicked the conditions of a Moon base and provided “an analogue on Earth for some of the issues that will arise when food production is moved to space habitations.” This facility continues to provide the South Pole Station with supplementary food.

Since building the South Pole Food Growth Chamber, the University of Arizona has collaborated with NASA to build a similar Prototype Lunar Greenhouse.

An overhead photo of a few plants growing out of small black plastic pillows.The International Space Station is home to a small vegetable garden that supplies small amounts of food to the crew. NASA

Growing plants in space

As people began spending longer times in space toward the end of the 20th century, astronauts began putting to use the lessons from a century of growing plants in Antarctica.

In 2014, NASA astronauts installed the Vegetable Production System aboard the International Space Station to study plant growth in microgravity. The next year, they harvested a small crop of lettuce, some of which they then ate with balsamic vinegar. Just as Antarctic scientists had argued for many years, NASA asserted that the nutritional and psychological value of fresh produce is “a solution to the challenge of long-duration missions into deep space.”

A white building above a frozen landscape.EDEN ISS is the newest experiment designed to mimic a food production facility on the Moon and can successfully feed a six-person crew. DLR German Aerospace Center/Flickr, CC BY

Antarctic research plays an important role for space to this day. In 2018, Germany launched a project in Antarctica called EDEN ISS that focused on plant cultivation technologies and their applications in space in a semi-closed system. The plants grow in air, as misters spray chemically enhanced water on their roots. In the first year, EDEN ISS was able to produce enough fresh vegetables to comprise one-third of the diet for a six-person crew.

Just as in Antarctic history, the question of how to grow plants is central to any discussion of possible human settlements on the Moon or Mars. People eventually abandoned efforts to cultivate the harsh Antarctic landscape for food production and turned to artificial technologies and environments to do so. But after over a century of practice and using the most modern techniques, the food grown in Antarctica has never been able to support many people for very long. Before sending people to the Moon or Mars, it might be wise to first prove that a settlement can survive on its own amid the frozen southern plains of Earth.

Daniella McCahey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as "old"

Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as "old"

President Joe Biden’s order to protect the nation’s oldest woodlands is raising a simple but vexing question: When does a forest grow old? The answer could affect millions of acres of federally-managed forests where environmentalists want logging restricted as climate change, wildfires and other problems devastate vast forests. Scientists say there's no simple formula for what's old — in part because growth rates among species can vary greatly. That’s likely to complicate Biden’s efforts to protect older forests as part of his faltering climate change fight, with key pieces stalled in Congress. Underlining the issue's urgency are wildfires that have killed thousands of California's giant sequoias in recent years.

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Feds sue operator of dog breeding facility, seize beagles

Federal officials have accused a company that runs a Virginia facility breeding dogs for research of violating animal welfare law and recently seized at least 145 beagles found to be in acute distress. That's according to a lawsuit the government filed Thursday against Envigo RMS. The facility in Cumberland County has been under increasing scrutiny for months, drawing concerns from animal rights groups, members of Congress and Virginia lawmakers. Repeated federal inspections since Envigo acquired the facility in 2019 have found dozens of violations. A spokesman said the company was working on a statement and would have a response Friday.

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

A new study says pollution of all types is killing 9 million people a year. About three quarters of that is air pollution. Tuesday’s study says overall pollution deaths haven’t changed much from 2015 to 2019. But that’s because household old-fashioned pollution from primitive stoves and waste-filled water pollution is down. Air pollution deaths from cars, trucks and industry is up 55% from 2000. Scientists say pollution deaths are increasing especially in poorer nations. While pollution deaths are dropping in the United States, dirty air, water, lead and pollution at work still kills 140,000 Americans a year, more than in any other industrialized nation.

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

A Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” finds Parris Island facing growing threats from climate change. The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century. Now experts say three-quarters of the island could be under water during high tides each day by 2099. Military authorities say they can keep the base intact through small-scale changes, like raising roads and equipment during existing projects. Others advocate much more expensive solutions, such as spending millions on seawalls to avoid spending billions to repair hurricane damage. But to date there is no grand overhaul planned.

Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials

Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials

Congress held its first hearing in half a century Tuesday on unidentified flying objects. And no, there is still no government confirmation of extraterrestrial life. Pentagon officials did not disclose additional information from their ongoing investigation of hundreds of unexplained sightings in the sky. But they say they have picked a director for a new task force to coordinate data collection efforts on what the government has officially labeled “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Lawmakers from both parties say UFOs are a national security concern. And a defense official says the Pentagon was also trying to destigmatize the issue and encourage pilots and other military personnel to report anything unusual they see. 

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing docks crew capsule to space station in test do-over

Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight. Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts. The only other time Boeing's Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station. This time, the overhauled Starliner made it to the right orbit following Thursday's launch from Florida. With Starliner's arrival, NASA finally realizes its longtime effort to have crew capsules from competing U.S. companies flying to the space station. SpaceX already has a running start.

Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

The Greek electronic composer who wrote the unforgettable Academy Award-winning score for “Chariots of Fire” and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. The composer known as Vangelis was 79. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other officials expressed their condolences Thursday. Greek media reported that Vangelis died in a French hospital late Tuesday. Vangelis started playing the piano at age 4, although he claimed he never learned to read notes. His big breakthrough came with the score for “Chariots of Fire,” a 1981 film that told the story of two British runners in the 1924 Olympics. Vangelis’ score received one of the four Academy Awards the film won, including best picture.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Big Head Todd fan Chris Myres

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News