Perseid meteor shower set to be showstopper celestial event

The Perseid meteor shower will grace the summer skies in mid-August as one of the biggest showers of the year.

The meteor shower will peak from midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 11, to dawn on Friday, Aug. 13, but it runs until Aug. 22, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Because the crescent moon will be setting early, the sky will be especially dark, making for an optimal viewing opportunity, according to NASA.

Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will have a better chance of seeing the meteors compared to those in the Southern Hemisphere, NASA said.

Up to 40 meteors will be available per hour to people in the Northern Hemisphere with viewing locations far from light pollution, according to NASA. Your chances drastically decrease to only a few per hour if you try to view the meteor shower in a city.

People living about 30 degrees south latitude in the Southern Hemisphere won't be able to view the shower at all, NASA added, and those above the line in the Southern Hemisphere will only be able to see a few meteors per hour.