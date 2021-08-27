Perseverance rover readies for another sampling attempt on Mars

Scientists have a better feeling about Citadelle than the rover's previous attempt of the Roubion rock on the crater floor. The ridge is topped with a rock layer that seems more resistant to wind erosion than the rock within the crater floor that Perseverance tried to sample on August 6.

"The boulders of Citadelle provide good targets for another coring attempt because they are very solid in appearance, a conclusion supported by the fact that they stand high in the landscape even after eons of erosive action," wrote Ken Farley, Perseverance's project scientist at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California, in an update.

The flat polygonal-shaped rock Perseverance initially tried to sample is an example of a "paver stone." The rock crumbled and broke apart into powder that couldn't remain in the sample tube. However, the tube was filled with a sealed up sample of Martian atmosphere — something scientists were planning to capture anyway.

"By returning samples to Earth, we hope to answer a number of scientific questions, including the composition of Mars' atmosphere," Farley said. "That's why we're interested in an atmospheric sample along with rock samples."