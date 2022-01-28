 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Preproduction of Oppenheimer movie underway in New Mexico

  • 0

Preproduction is underway in northern New Mexico for a film directed by Christopher Nolan about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II's Manhattan Project.

Four-hour casting calls were scheduled Saturday and Sunday in Santa Fe and Los Alamos for people to portray local residents, military personnel and scientists, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

According to Alessi Hartigan Casting, additional extras are needed for academics, college students, drivers, executives and military wives.

“This is an exciting opportunity for locals to be part of a film that showcases our area, and we encourage all community members to register and participate,” said Kelly Stewart, marketing manager for Los Alamos County. “Those who have already submitted Google forms for different characters should be sure to register and consider attending one of the casting calls.”

People are also reading…

Universal Pictures said in September that it had acquired rights to finance and distribute the film.

Though the Manhattan Project included work at locations around the country, Los Alamos was the site of the secret base where bomb components were assembled for the July 16, 1945, test code-named Trinity at a desert location in southern New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

Kamala Harris art, 'Daily Show' lead Anthem Awards finalists

An art installation inspired by Vice President Kamala Harris, The New York Times’ “The 1619 Project” and “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” as well as charitable programs from Airbnb, Google, PayPal and the National Football League, are among the finalists for the inaugural Anthem Awards announced Tuesday.

Butterfly fight ends; Vegas-area ski area to get bike trails

Butterfly fight ends; Vegas-area ski area to get bike trails

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A conservation group and a southern Nevada ski resort said Tuesday they settled a federal lawsuit that had blocked plans to put a mountain biking park on steep terrain that is home to the endangered Mount Charleston blue butterfly.

He won a trip to space. Then he gave it away to a friend

He won a trip to space. Then he gave it away to a friend

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — He told his family and a few friends. He dropped hints to a couple of colleagues. So hardly anyone knew that the airline pilot could have — should have — been on board when SpaceX launched its first tourists into orbit last year.

Western monarchs rebound but still below historic population

Western monarchs rebound but still below historic population

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of Western monarch butterflies overwintering in California rebounded to more than 247,000 a year after fewer than 2,000 appeared, but the tally remained far below the millions that were seen in the 1980s, leaders of an annual count said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News