 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Decades of conservation efforts have stabilized the population of endangered mountain gorillas in eastern Africa. But the number of Grauer’s gorillas — a less furry, lower elevation-dwelling animal — has declined, largely due to habitat loss and hunting.

On Friday, the nonprofit Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund announced that more land in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where Grauer's gorillas live will fall under a community-protection initiative.

The critically endangered species has lost an estimated 60% of its population in the past two decades, and an estimated 3,800 to 6,800 individuals remain.

Most Grauer’s gorillas now live outside national parks, and protecting them will be difficult in a region facing sustained human conflicts. Their rainforest homes are being cleared for agriculture and mining, and the gorillas are sometimes hunted for food or trapped by snares intended to catch other animals.

People are also reading…

A 2016 law allows communities in Congo to apply for rights to manage their traditional lands. The Fossey Fund has helped communities in eastern Congo complete that paperwork and entered into agreements with families to provide assistance and training for the sustainable management of their lands.

On Friday, it announced that 307 square miles (796 square kilometers) had been added to the program. The addition means 919 square miles (2,379 square kilometers) are now being watched over by about 20 families.

The community can decide what activities should be allowed on their lands, and to try to enforce those choices. The Fossey Fund provides education and funding.

Community members are trained and then hired "to conduct the science needed to monitor the biodiversity of the forest — biological inventories, gorilla tracking, plant biomass for estimating carbon capture,” said Urbain Ngobobo, director of the nonprofit’s Congo programs.

This model differs from the approach used to protect the mountain gorillas. They live almost exclusively within the boundaries of national parks in Rwanda, Uganda and Congo, allowing researchers to cooperate with park managers to protect the species.

Most Grauer's gorillas don’t live inside national parks — and it’s not feasible to expand the parks to fully cover their habitats.

“Grauer’s gorillas exist exclusively in a country that has suffered really extreme degrees of instability for decades,” said Richard Bergl, a primatologist and director of conservation at the North Carolina Zoo.

“When there is violence happening, it’s very challenging to maintain the infrastructure of a national park," he said. "But the communities will be there regardless of political instability. If you have their support, you have a chance.”

Community interests vary, but in general there is an incentive to protect their lands from being pillaged by outsiders, whether they're illegal mining operators or commercial hunters, said Dirck Byler, vice chair of the great apes specialist group for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the scientific body that designates species as endangered.

“Most of these communities want to maintain their forests as they've been in the past,” used for subsistence hunting and plant harvesting, said Byler, who has worked extensively in Congo.

Community-based conservation schemes have been effective in slowing or reversing the decline of endangered species in other regions, such as the Nigerian mountains where cross river gorillas live and the savannah of northwestern Namibia where endangered rhinos live, Bergl said.

“The wildlife there would be gone if it weren’t for community involvement and management,” he said. "If we’re going to be successful, it’s going to be because of efforts to support the communities to manage their forests."

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter: @larsonchristina

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly fungus. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench. But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties. Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive. 

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

State rejects application for salmon farm in Frenchman Bay

The state of Maine has terminated an application for a large aquaculture operation opposed by lobstermen in Frenchman Bay. American Aquafarms, which was notified of the decision this week, proposed a pair of 60-acre sites that together could produce 66 million pounds of Atlantic salmon a year. The Department of Marine Resources said the company failed to secure a state-approved source of salmon eggs, and failed to show the hatchery met requirements of state law for fish health and genetics. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

A new study says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects, and insects are essential for growing food. Wednesday's study in the journal Nature says it's not just hotter temperatures and it's not just the lack of food or shelter from habitat loss, but it's how the two problems combine. About 50% of the loss in total numbers of bugs can be blamed on the combination of warmer temperatures and habitat loss. The problems make each other worse. 

Watch Now: Related Video

This Ukrainian toy factory is bringing joy to children during a time of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News