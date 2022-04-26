Protection plan for Canada lynx due by 2024 under legal deal

Florida has released two examples that it says backs up its rejection of dozens of math textbooks because they contained questions and exercises based on critical race theory or Common Core. One appears to be from an advanced high school algebra or statistics textbook. It has students work with data that researchers say uncovers hidden attitudes toward different races. The other appears to come from a teacher's guide. The lesson has young students work together as they put the numbers in proper order so they can build empathy. Democrats have blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration for the rejections, saying Republicans are ignoring educators and imposing their political views on students.