Raccoons are criminal masterminds, but which are more mischievous? Researchers now know

What personality and behavior traits make raccoons more highly skilled bandits in urban areas? That's the question a team of researchers in Wyoming set out to investigate.
Researchers trapped and tagged 204 wild raccoons in Laramie, Wyoming, between August 2015 and September 2019, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.
As they tagged the raccoons, researchers noted their personality traits: Was the raccoon bolder and aggressive? Or calmer and more shy?
Then researchers set the stage: They placed a number of boxes in the area equipped with a two-button device. If raccoons pushed the correct button, the box dispensed food for them. After a while, the "correct" button and the wrong button were flipped, according to the study.
This experiment tested the ability of different raccoons to learn — and relearn — how the treat box worked. Researchers recorded the number of mistakes different raccoons made.
The more docile raccoons — those that were "shy, less aggressive and less active" — showed greater flexibility in learning from the treat box, researchers said.
Younger raccoons showed a similar tendency, but researchers said the study included too small a group of young raccoons to make strong conclusions.
Researchers warned that attempts to deter raccoons from mischief by killing bolder raccoons may have the opposite effect. This strategy likely leaves calmer raccoons to mate and pass on their higher human avoidance skills alongside their banditry skills.
Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including the secure encryption of information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.
A Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, catching a ride with SpaceX. She launched to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday alongside two NASA astronauts and one from Japan. Their flight was delayed a couple days by Hurricane Ian. Leading the crew is Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman orbit Earth. She says despite their different backgrounds and the war in Ukraine, she and her crewmates are united in their mission. They should reach the orbiting lab Thursday for a five-month stay.
Widespread drought that dried up large parts of Europe, the United States and China this past summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Researchers from World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists around the world who study the link between extreme weather and climate change, say this type of drought would only hit the Northern Hemisphere once every 400 years, if not for human-caused climate change. Now droughts like this are likely hit once every 20 years. With additional warming, expected by many climate scientists, these types of droughts could come every year.
Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.
This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of “snapping molecules together.” Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientists who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA. Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.
President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and 25-year-old Pablo Guzmán Palma, of Santiago, Chile. The Stowers Institute for Medical Research said in a tweet Tuesday that both were predoctoral researchers there. Police released few details but said there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. They asked Tuesday for help from anyone with surveillance video.
The city of Philadelphia issued an apology more than four decades after unethical medical experiments were allowed to be performed on mostly Black inmates at the city's since closed Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s to the 1970s. The dermatological, biochemical and pharmaceutical experiments were performed by University of Pennsylvania researcher Dr. Albert Kligman and intentionally exposed the inmates to viruses like herpes, to fungus, asbestos and chemical agents like dioxin. The University of Pennsylvania issued an apology last year and removed Kligman's name from several honorifics. Kligman, who would go on to pioneer Retin-A, died in 2010.