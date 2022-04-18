 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed

  • 0
Nuclear Test Reactor Idaho

FILE - This photo released by Idaho National Laboratory shows its Advanced Test Reactor at Sunrise at Idaho National Laboratory's desert site about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 31, 2007. Scientists in Idaho have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world's most powerful nuclear test reactors. Officials at the Idaho National Laboratory said Monday, April 18, 2022, that normal operations are expected to resume later this spring at the Advanced Test Reactor following low-power system checks to make sure the reactor is in working order.

 Uncredited - hogp, Idaho National Laboratory

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists at the Idaho National Laboratory have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors and normal operations are expected to resume later this spring, officials said Monday.

The 11-month outage at the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Test Reactor, or ATR, in eastern Idaho allowed a core overhaul that's done, on average, about every 10 years. The changeout was the sixth since the reactor started operating in 1967 and the first in 17 years.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the ATR workforce and teamwork they demonstrated during the longest and most complex outage in our history,” said Sean O’Kelly, associate lab director for the Idaho National Laboratory's Advanced Test Reactor Complex.

He said the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues caused some delays beyond the best-case scenario of completing the work in nine months.

Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration, and advance life-saving medical treatments. The reactor also plays a key role in the effort to keep commercial nuclear power plants running longer and creating new and safer reactors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

People are also reading…

The latest overhaul was completed last month and the reactor is now going through readiness assessments, instrument calibrations and low-power system checks. Those assessments are expected to be finished in May or June.

“Nuclear testing is needed to build an extensive set of baseline data for operating the reactor with new core components and new fuel, which is something we haven’t done since after our last overhaul was completed in 2005,” O'Kelly said. “We’re working to complete the first set of low-power tests by late spring, when we will shut down again to install the first set of experiments.”

The reactor is configured so it can run multiple tests simultaneously. Some of the best testing slots face a decade-long wait for room to run experiments, and other slots are booked years in advance.

The ATR is unique because unlike commercial nuclear reactors that produce heat that’s turned into energy, the ATR produces neutrons so that new materials and fuels can be tested to see how they react in high-radiation environments. The test reactor’s unique cloverleaf design includes a core that’s surrounded by beryllium metal to reflect the neutrons.

But all those neutrons put wear on the internal parts of the test reactor, meaning it would lose the ability to conduct experiments if it is not refurbished.

The reactor’s designers foresaw that problem and created a reactor with internal components that can be periodically replaced.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Human-caused climate change made the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season even wetter. A new study on the record busy hurricane year found it was 5% rainier than it would have been had their been no global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. There were a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 11 of them — also a record — made landfall in the United States. The first study to look for a climate change fingerprint on an entire hurricane season found that the storms that reached hurricane status were 8% wetter. Scientists compared the reality to a computer simulated world without climate change.

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations. Environmentalists counter that the DNR must react quickly to pollution and not wait for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules. But Bohren says the agency has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what is considered a hazardous substance.

Manhattan region chose for $650 million plant with 500 jobs

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and other officials say a biomanufacturing firm will build a $650 million plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the Manhattan region. Kelly said Monday that Scorpion Biological Services, based in San Antonio, Texas, is planning to bring 500 jobs to the region within seven years. The plant helps to develop vaccines to respond to global biological threats. The project still requires local, county and state approvals for incentive packages. The plant will help develop vaccines to respond to global biological threats, and provide development, manufacturing, and bioanalytical testing services for medicines on a commercial level. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts warn as Nepal's forex reserves shrink

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News