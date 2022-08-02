Rare type of galaxy dazzles in new Webb telescope image

The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through cosmic dust to reveal new details and a stunning image of a rare type of galaxy.
The space observatory's latest image shows the Cartwheel galaxy, a ring galaxy located 500 million light-years away that formed when a large spiral galaxy and a small galaxy violently collided.
When galaxies collide, they can change in shape and structure. In the Cartwheel galaxy, which looks a bit like a wagon wheel, a colorful ring surrounds an even brighter inner ring, both of which expand away from the heart of the collision, as depicted in the Webb image.
Astronomers have gleaned new insights about individual stars and star formation within the chaotic galaxy, as well as the black hole at the galactic center, as a result of Webb's capabilities.
The new image reveals more about how the galaxy has evolved over billions of years.
Among the hot dust in the bright inner ring, giant young clusters of stars are forming, the image shows.
Meanwhile, the outer ring has been expanding for 440 million years, and it's where star formation and star death (in the form of supernova explosions) occur. As the ring expands, it collides with gas, triggering more star formation.
Two small companion galaxies also appear in the image.
The Hubble Space Telescope and other observatories have studied the Cartwheel, but accumulations of dust have obscured the galaxy's mysteries.
Webb is an infrared telescope, viewing the light that is invisible to the human eye, which is why it was able to capture new details other instruments could not.
The new image is a composite of data collected by Webb's Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument and captures a moment in time as the Cartwheel continues to slowly transform.
The Webb telescope officially began scientific operations on July 12, the same day NASA released its first images, and more images are on the way in the coming weeks, according to the space agency.
Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky. The deluge swamped entire Appalachian towns and prompted a frenzied search for survivors through some of the poorest communities in America. Officials warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and more rain was forecast in coming days. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis this week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.
Scientists say the heat wave in England and Wales was definitely turbocharged by human-caused climate change. Thursday's study finds that global warming made the July 18 and 19 heat wave at least 10 times more likely to happen. And they say it added 2 to 4 degrees Celsius to how hot it got. And it got hot. It set a new record for the United Kingdom. But scientists say as rare as this heat wave is now, it will be less rare in the future. Scientists compared what happened to what would have happened in a world without climate change.
A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive. A biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wasn’t prepared for the public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database. The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections. He says some media reports created a false impression that the institute wanted feral and other cats euthanized.
Kentucky’s governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when heavy rains turned streams into torrents that swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms were forecast to roll through in coming days, keeping the region on edge as rescue crews struggled to get into hard-hit areas that include some of the poorest places in America. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis this week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.
Recovery of some vulnerable species through restoration efforts has made comebacks more difficult for others in peril. Once-endangered animals, including the iconic bald eagle, sometimes jeopardize rarer species such as the great cormorant by eating them or outcompeting them for food and living space. Similar circumstances have turned up elsewhere, challenging wildlife experts who want all creatures to thrive in balanced, healthy environments. Conflicts have involved revived U.S. species such as gray seals, birds of prey and even turkeys. Wildlife managers around the country are working on creative solutions to the unanticipated consequences of species salvation.
New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.
A new report by says many of the world's biggest banks are falling far short of aligning their practices with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The evaluation of 27 giant banks, obtained by The Associated Press, was carried out by a group of institutional investors that manage assets worth more than $50 trillion. It finds most banks are failing to set adequate targets for cutting the carbon emissions released by companies they lend to. Not one bank has vowed to end backing for new oil and gas exploration.
NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. The space agency announced the plan Wednesday. NASA's Perseverance rover has been collecting samples and will transport them to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now. Perseverance has already gathered 11 samples. If the rover breaks down, the two helicopters being launched later this decade would load the samples onto the rocket. The choppers will be modeled after NASA's successful Ingenuity, which has made 29 flights since arriving with Perseverance at Mars last year.
Kentucky’s governor says it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews struggle to get into the hard-hit areas, which include some of the poorest places in America. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster, seeking to speed relief money to the needy. The flooding is the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges afflicting parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier in the week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.