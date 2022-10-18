 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Report: Hurricane Ian farm loss could reach $1.56B

Hurricane Ian Florida Agriculture

FILE - Fifth generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects of Hurricane Ian on Oct. 12, 2022, in Zolfo Springs, Fla.

 Chris O'Meara - staff, AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Agriculture losses in Florida from Hurricane Ian's high winds and drenching rains could reach $1.56 billion, with citrus, cattle, vegetable and melon operations among the hardest hit, the University of Florida reported Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.

The school's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences said there could be many impacts that are yet to emerge from flooded acreage and depend in part on whether some damaged crops can be replanted to salvage some of the winter vegetable growing season.

“There's still a lot of uncertainty,” said Christa Court, an economist and director of economic analysis for the institute. “The effects can be very different in a single location.”

The estimated losses this year are for a high scenario of $1.56 billion and a low potential loss of about $787 million. That's in an area of Florida where total agricultural production is valued at more than $8 billion on an annual basis, according to the report.

“It's not completely devastating to the entire agriculture industry in the state,” Court said during an online news conference. “Some of the seasons were just getting started.”

Hurricane Ian swept ashore Sept. 28 in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds estimated at 155 mph (250 kph), then bisected the center of the state, where most agricultural production is located. About 5 million acres of farmland were affected by the storm, according to the UF report.

Before the storm, citrus production in Florida was already forecast to drop by a third compared with the year before, in part because of winter freezes and ongoing disease problems. Now, a primary source of orange juice for much of the nation will take another hit, with losses estimated at as much as $304.2 million.

And the harvest season for oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and similar fruit was just beginning.

“The impact on Florida's affected commodities cannot be understated, especially the heartbreaking damage to Florida citrus, an industry already facing significant challenges,” state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

The University of Florida loss estimates do not take into account the impact on consumer prices, but the storm is likely to press prices upward and force orange juice producers to rely even more heavily on California and imported oranges from Latin America.

The estimated loss for vegetable and melon crops in Florida ranges from $208 million to $393 million. For horticultural crops — flowers, landscape plants, ornamental trees, sod grass — the loss could top $297 million. And for cattle and other animal production it's as much as $221 million.

The greatest unknown is the effect flooding and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian will have over the long term. The university report indicates more than 20 inches (508 mm) of rain fell in places where the storm center passed, with 12 inches (304 mm) common outside that zone. Several rivers in farm regions set new flood stage records.

Some citrus trees weakened by the storm could die. Cattle that survived a flood could die from disease or injury and could have problems obtaining enough high-quality food in damaged pastures.

The complete damage picture in the flood areas, the report noted, “cannot be determined until fields dry out.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes?

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

The war in Ukraine has heightened fears about nuclear exposure — and interest in iodine pills that can help protect the body from some radiation.  These pills contain potassium iodide, which helps the body block a specific type of exposure. They prevent the thyroid gland from picking up radioactive iodine, which can lead to a higher risk of cancer. But the pills can't protect against other types of radiation from nuclear accidents or attacks. And health authorities warn that they shouldn't be taken just as a precaution — only when there's a real risk of exposure.

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists at Stanford University have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where they grew and formed connections. It’s part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. Researchers described the work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Senior author Sergiu Pasca said this is the first time so-called brain organoids have been placed into early rat brains. These organoids are built from stem cells and go on to create advanced brain circuitry and influence the animal's behavior.

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

The NASA astronaut who commanded the Apollo 9 mission has died. NASA said Monday that James McDivitt died last week in Tucson, Arizona, at age 93. McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission with Ed White, who took the first U.S. spacewalk during that flight. McDivitt's Apollo mission came in 1969, four months before the moon landing.  Apollo 9 orbited Earth to test the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon.  McDivitt later went into management with the Apollo program. He was selected by NASA for the second class of astronauts in 1962.

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn't the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.

Eric Church, trailblazing politicians receiving NC top award

Two history-making Black politicians and country music star Eric Church are among the six latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor. Gov. Roy Cooper will next month present the North Carolina Awards, which were created decades ago to recognize significant contributions to the state and the country in several fields. Church is a Granite Falls native. Other new recipients include former U.S. Rep. Eva Clayton and ex-state legislator Mickey Michaux. Other winners announced on Thursday are Dr. Priya Kishnani of Duke University medical school, coastal geologist Stanley Riggs and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Zucchino.

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn't wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

