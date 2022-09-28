 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Johns Hopkins University scientist who created a website to track COVID-19 cases worldwide is the recipient of this year’s Lasker award for public service.

The $250,000 awards, announced Wednesday by the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation, recognize achievements in medical research.

The public service award went to Lauren Gardner, an engineer who studies the spread of diseases. She worked with her lab team to develop the COVID-19 tracker as the coronavirus began spreading worldwide in January 2020. The dashboard became a key resource and now tracks global cases, deaths, vaccines and more. Through it all, the team has made the tracker freely available to the public.

The dashboard set “a new standard for public health data science” and helped inform both personal decisions and policy, the Lasker Foundation said in a release.

People are also reading…

The prize for medical research was awarded to Yuk Ming Dennis Lo, a molecular biologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, for creating a prenatal blood test that can check for Down syndrome and other genetic conditions. Lo found that DNA from the fetus was in the mother's bloodstream, allowing genetic screening to be done with a blood test rather than a more invasive procedure.

The basic research award was shared by three scientists: Richard O. Hynes of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Erkki Ruoslahti of California's Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and Timothy A. Springer of Harvard Medical School. They were recognized for their research on key immune proteins called integrins, which help cells attach to other nearby cells and molecules. Their work helped launch the field of integrin research, which has since led to new strategies for treating disease.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

Saudi Arabia plans to launch a training program with the goal of sending its own astronauts, including a woman, into space next year. The kingdom is actively promoting science and technology as part of its wide-ranging Vision 2030 plan to overhaul its economy and reduce its dependency on oil. The plan, championed by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, also calls for greater integration of women into the workforce of the conservative Muslim country. Saudi Arabia lifted a long-standing ban on women driving in 2018. The neighboring United Arab Emirates launched a probe into Mars’ orbit in February 2021 and plans to launch a lunar rover in November.

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

Why is a NASA spacecraft crashing into an asteroid?

A NASA spacecraft is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. The spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph. The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock. It's the first save-the-world experiment of its kind. If successful, the test will demonstrate that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we'll stand a fighting chance. Dart blasted off on the $325 million mission last fall.

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

Tonga volcano blast was unusual, could even warm the Earth

Scientists are still trying to understand the effects of the Tongan volcano eruption earlier this year. The eruption sent huge amounts of water into the atmosphere. How much water? According to a study published Thursday, at least 50 million metric tons of vapor. Most volcanic blasts send up clouds of sulfur that cool off the Earth. But the blast in Tonga started under the ocean and sent up much more water than usual. Scientists say that water could act as a greenhouse gas and cause a small amount of warming in the next few years. They're hoping to figure out just how much and for how long.

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

Commissioner: EU to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European commissioner for energy says the EU's next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar. Russia’s state-run energy company has continued its shutdown of a pipeline carrying natural gas to Europe, and the European Commission president says the EU’s electricity market “is no longer operating” amid knock-on effects from the Ukraine war. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says the EU energy ministers will meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a bloc-wide package of solutions to the power market cost spikes, and the package is expected to be adopted next Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sugar overdose? New survey predicts how big candy sales will be in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News