See the harvest moon shine in the night sky Monday, 2 days before the autumnal equinox

Seeing most of these — except Neptune — with the naked eye is possible, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will appear as a bright star in the morning sky from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1. It will shine in the night sky until Sept. 21, and Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.

Venus, our closest neighbor in the solar system, will appear in the western sky at dusk in the evenings through Dec. 31. It's the second-brightest object in our sky, after the moon.

Mars makes its reddish appearance in the morning sky between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31.

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is the third-brightest object in our sky. Look for it in the evenings from now until Dec. 31.

Saturn's rings are only visible through a telescope, but the planet itself can still be seen with the naked eye in the evenings until Dec. 31.

Binoculars or a telescope will help you spot the greenish glow of Uranus in the mornings through Nov. 3 and in the evenings from Nov. 4 to Dec. 31. It will be at its brightest now until Dec. 31.

And our most distant neighbor in the solar system, Neptune, will be visible through a telescope in the evenings now until Dec. 31. It will be at its brightest until Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0