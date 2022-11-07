 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Solar panel trouble on cargo capsule bound for space station

  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman cargo capsule ran into trouble with a solar panel after Monday's liftoff to the International Space Station.

Only one of the two solar panels on the Cygnus capsule opened successfully following the predawn liftoff from Virginia.

Northrop Grumman officials assured NASA that there’s enough power for Wednesday’s planned space station rendezvous, but the space agency was still assessing the situation. Further details were unavailable.

Northrop Grumman launched the capsule from coastal Wallops Island with more than 8,200 pounds of equipment and experiments. It's dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride after the first American woman in space who died a decade ago.

The Virginia-based company has been sending shipments to the space station since 2013. There's been only one failure in its previous 18 supply runs, a launch explosion in 2014.

People are also reading…

SpaceX is NASA's other contracted delivery service.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case

A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine. EMCC contended that Ako-Annan failed to do his job properly, leading to his termination. But the all-white jury concluded he was a victim of racial stereotyping and implicit bias. The verdict was issued Thursday evening in U.S. District Court.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming visit to Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. But his seven-day trip that begins later this coming week will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. Twin foreign policy challenges have helped define Biden’s first two years in office. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China will be on full display at two summits in Southeast Asia. Biden will attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia and a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia. Biden also will make a quick stop in Egypt for the U.N. climate conference.

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based nonprofit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him. Although it’s still unclear what killed him, his death is raising questions about the experiment and the overall prospect of what one ethicist calls designer genetic therapies. The hope for this study was to use a gene-editing tool called CRISPR to treat Horgan's particular form of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats

Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats

The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

The Nile Delta is one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change. It's situated in northern Egypt along the Mediterranean Sea, and it's where Africa’s largest river fans out before meeting the sea. Farmers are struggling to find ways to cope with rising seas and salt levels. As Egypt hosts the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27, local residents say they hope the conference and the government can bring help to keep back the rising tides. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen farmers in visits to villages along the Mediterranean coast. Many say they've felt the effects of rising seas for years already.

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. A total of 132 projects will receive $53 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants announced Thursday are part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. Eight projects being funded are in neighborhoods that EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited last year on what he calls a “Journey to Justice” tour of communities plagued by long-term pollution.

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers

Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina fans ready for Qatar; gather for mass barbecue before leaving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News