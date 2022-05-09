 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Space telescope in home stretch of tests; early pics impress

  • 0
NASA Space Telescope

This combination of images provided by NASA on Monday, May 9, 2022, shows part of the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, seen by the retired Spitzer Space Telescope, left, and the new James Webb Space Telescope. The new telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.

 Uncredited - hogp, NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.

The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.

Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

"It's not until you actually see the kind of image that it delivers that you really internalize and go ‘wow!’” said University of Arizona’s Marcia Rieke, chief scientist for Webb’s near-infrared camera. “Just think of what we're going to learn."

Launched last December, the $10 billion Webb is the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space. It will seek light emitted by the first stars and galaxies close to 14 billion years ago, and keep a sharp lookout for possible signs of life.

People are also reading…

Scientists are keeping the identity of Webb's first official target a secret.

Positioned 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, Webb is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites

SpaceX has returned four astronauts from the International Space Station with a midnight splashdown off the Florida coast. Friday's homecoming for the three Americans and one German caps the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's space taxi service. The astronauts rode back to Earth in the same capsule that delivered them to the space station last November. They departed the orbiting lab Thursday, after spending nearly a week with their replacements. Barely five hours after splashdown, the company founded by SpaceX in 2002 launched a fresh batch of internet satellites from Cape Canaveral.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a pig heart transplant have found the organ harbored an animal virus. But University of Maryland doctors cannot yet say if the virus played any role in the man's death. David Bennett Sr. died at age 57, two months after the groundbreaking experimental transplant. His surgeon says DNA of a pig virus was later found in the heart but no signs that the bug caused an active infection. Still, a major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk of spreading new infections.

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old Houston boy

Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old Houston boy

A jury has convicted a man for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores following a trial that began last week. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say the sixth grader was killed as he walked home from a science club meeting at a school just north of downtown Houston on May 17, 2016. Authorities say he was only two blocks from home when he was stabbed more than 20 times. During closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors the boy’s DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket. Jackson has maintained his innocence. 

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

A NASA climate research scientist who has spent much of her career explaining how global food production systems must adapt to a changing climate was awarded the World Food Prize at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist, was recognized Thursday for innovative modeling of the impact of climate change on food production. She is a senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. The $250,000 World Food Prize Foundation award recognized Rosenzweig efforts to draw together scientists from around the world from many disciplines to advance methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems as the global climate changes.

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. Experts say the situation highlights India's pressing need to diversify its energy sources, as demand for electricity is expected to increase more than anywhere else in the world over the next 20 years as the densely populated country develops.

Ukrainian scientists see working amid war as act of defiance

Ukrainian scientists see working amid war as act of defiance

Many Ukrainian scientists are continuing their research and teaching even amid Russia's war. A report published in April said Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 scholars had already left Ukraine but around 100,000 remained. Ukrainian scientists are appealing to international institutions for remote work opportunities as well as access to journals, datasets, archives and other materials. But they also say they want to prevent the war from resulting in a long-lasting exodus of talent which will be needed to rebuild Ukraine’s institutions after fighting stops. As one scientist put it “We don’t want the war to result in a brain drain from Ukraine.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Economist Rodrigo Chaves takes office as Costa Rica's new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News