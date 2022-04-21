 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

State rejects application for salmon farm in Frenchman Bay

  • 0

GOULDSBORO, Maine (AP) — A state agency has terminated an application for a large aquaculture operation opposed by lobstermen in Frenchman Bay.

American Aquafarms, which was notified of the decision Tuesday, proposed a pair of 60-acre, 15-pen sites that together could produce 66 million pounds of Atlantic salmon a year.

The Department of Marine Resources said the Portland-based company backed by Norwegian investors failed to find a state-approved hatchery for salmon eggs for the operation.

The company also failed to prove the hatchery met requirements of state law for fish health and genetics, officials said.

The company was notified eight months ago of the deficiencies and failed to rectify them, officials said.

The group that for the past year has been leading the fight against the operation, which included a proposed processing plant on the mainland, praised the decision.

“We hope that the company has finally gotten the message that they are not welcome here and that it’s time to pull the plug on this destructive and ill-conceived project once and for all," said Henry Sharpe, president of the Frenchman Bay United board.

People are also reading…

The company could submit a new application but that would add several years to the permitting process. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

Climate change, big agriculture combine to threaten insects

A new study says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects, and insects are essential for growing food. Wednesday's study in the journal Nature says it's not just hotter temperatures and it's not just the lack of food or shelter from habitat loss, but it's how the two problems combine. About 50% of the loss in total numbers of bugs can be blamed on the combination of warmer temperatures and habitat loss. The problems make each other worse. 

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test has been thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak. NASA had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket Thursday when the leak cropped up at the Florida launch pad. This was NASA's third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon. The first two tries were also marred by vexing equipment trouble. Before all these problems, NASA had been targeting June for the launch debut of the Space Launch System rocket. Officials say they're assessing their next steps.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Chalk artist draws "Madonna of the Streets"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News