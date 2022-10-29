Swarming honeybees can produce as much electricity as a thunderstorm, study shows

"For instance, flowers have an electric field and bees can sense these fields. And these electric fields of flowers can change when it has been visited by a bee, and other bees can use that information to see whether a flower has been visited," Hunting explained.
Having set up equipment to measure atmospheric electric fields at the university's field station, which features several honeybee hives, Hunting and his team noticed that whenever the bees swarmed, there was "a profound effect on atmospheric electric fields," even though the weather hadn't changed.
All insects create a charge during flight as a result of friction in the air, with the size of the charge varying between species. Individual bees carry a charge that is small enough to be overlooked by researchers, so "this effect (in swarming bees) came as a surprise," Hunting said.
The researchers observed the hives on the field station, using a camera to record and electric field monitors to measure currents during the honeybee swarms. Swarms can occur when a hive becomes overcrowded, with the queen bee leaving with around 12,000 worker bees, researchers wrote in the study.
The monitors measured the currents for approximately three minutes at a time as the swarms passed over them and captured charges ranging from 100 to 1,000 volts per meter. Hunting and his colleagues noticed that the electric field was greater when the swarm was thicker — more densely packed with bees. They found that, depending on the swarm density, the atmospheric charge could be similar to that of a storm cloud, thunderstorm or electrified dust storm.
Using the model developed with the honeybees, the team predicted the influence of other insect species, such as locusts, that swarm on a "biblical scale," and theorized that they have the potential to change their local electrical environment with a "magnitude comparable with meteorological events," the study says.
Hunting said he believes the team's findings open up new avenues of research, especially in the relationship between the natural world and atmospheric electricity.
6 surprising facts about bees
1. Bees like to 'waggle dance'
2. Bees can use tools
3. Bee poop nearly caused a Cold War confrontation
4. Bumblebees get hangry
5. Humans have been exploiting honeybees for thousands of years
Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. Scientists reported Thursday that last year's barrages sent seismic surface waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet. The impacts carved out craters nearly 500 feet across. The larger of the two churned out boulder-size slabs of ice. The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters. The impact observations come as InSight nears the end of its mission because of dwindling power.
Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions. But scientists say just looking at last year’s emissions doesn’t really show who caused the problem. That’s because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for as much as 200 years or longer.
The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a mayday call from the Tremont fishing vessel after it collided with a 1,000-foot cargo ship early Friday. A scientific research ship operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts sent an inflatable boat that took the sinking ship's crew to another responding vessel. A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the captain from the Tremont just before it sank. No injuries were reported.
The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an “ominous” sign. Earlier on Wednesday the U.N’s climate office said current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. It said its latest estimate based on 193 national emissions targets would see temperatures rise to 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the end of the century.
Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that’s taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base. Her visit comes as delegations from 26 nations and the European Union meet in Australia to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing in Antarctica are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.