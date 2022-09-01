 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sweet return: German farmer gets both solar power and apples

  • Updated
  • 0

GELSDORF, Germany (AP) — It's picking season at Christian Nachtwey's organic orchard in western Germany and laborers are loading their carts with ripe red Elstar apples, ready to be shipped to European supermarkets.

But Nachtwey's farm is also reaping a second harvest: Many of the apple trees grow beneath solar panels that have been producing bountiful electricity during this year's unusually sun-rich summer, while providing the fruit below with much-needed shade.

“The idea is simple,” said Nachtwey, whose farm lies in Gelsdorf, an hour's drive south of Cologne. “To protect the orchard, without reducing the available growing surface and in particular maintaining production. On top of that there's the solar electricity being generated on the same land.”

People are also reading…

Large-scale solar installations on arable land are becoming increasingly popular in Europe and North America, as farmers seek to make the most of their land and establish a second source of revenue.

Getting the right mix of crop and solar is hard though, because modern fruit varieties are finely tuned to particular growing conditions. Any change can tip the balance, costing farmers revenue if their fruit is damaged, the wrong color or not as sweet as consumers like.

That's why Nachtwey is collaborating with researchers to test which apple varieties thrive under the solar canopy, and which types of photovoltaic roofs are best suited for the orchard. To compare the results, some trees are covered with a conventional netting normally used to protect sensitive crops from hail.

Juergen Zimmer, an expert with the agricultural services department of Rhineland-Palatinate state, said the apples grown under the solar roofs were slightly less sweet this year than those under the hail nets. But hardly any of the solar-shaded apples got damaged in the intense sunlight that hit the region on July 24 this year, whereas up to 18% of the uncovered fruit suffered sunburn that day, he said.

“We need at least two to three full years to record all the weather conditions that might occur, and look at the yield and color that the different varieties of tree produce," said Zimmer.

Researchers hope the tests will show that tree fruit crops thrive under solar panels. This could help prevent renewable energy production from competing for precious land with agriculture — a growing concern for those seeking to tackle climate change and rising food prices.

Nachtwey said he could use the solar electricity generated on the farm to power his own facilities and machines. But to start with, he plans to provide the electricity to dozens of nearby homes instead.

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report.

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA's new moon rocket remains on track for a Monday liftoff, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor ground equipment suffered any damage. Five lightning strikes were confirmed Saturday, hitting the 600-foot towers surrounding the rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's Apollo program. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region? Advocates say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. Not everyone is convinced. State wildlife officials say there’s no evidence wild wolves are back in region, though some concede the possibility of scattered lone wolves. New York environmental officials say a separate DNA analysis they commissioned determined the animal was most closely identified as an eastern coyote. More tests are being done.

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan, with the first floating terminals set to deliver natural gas by year’s end, has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. They warn that these terminals would perpetuate Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which releases climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide when it’s produced, transported and burned.

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK

A southwestern Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. The decision comes despite agreement among most child health professionals that corporal punishment is detrimental to children. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

A new Missouri law will soon outlaw books with sexually explicit images from school libraries. The law takes effect Sunday. It will make it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail for educators to give K-12 students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit. There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, art or other images that are educational. The law does not ban written descriptions that might be considered sexually explicit. The Missouri Association of School Librarians says the law likely will only apply to certain comic books and graphic novels, which are longer comic books.

EXPLAINER: Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

EXPLAINER: Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

What's behind the flooding in Pakistan are all hallmarks of manmade climate change: Warmer temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture then dumping unrelenting rain, and melting glaciers. Add to that other human factors such as people building in areas that are in harm's way. That's how you get deadly flooding. It's happening in one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan didn't cause the problem but certainly is feeling it.

Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show

A new national study finds math and reading scores for America's 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic, underscoring the impact of two years of learning disruptions. Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal government. A federal official said students are performing "at a level last seen two decades ago.” In math, the average score for 9-year-old students fell 7 percentage points between 2020 and 2022. The average reading score fell 5 points.

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

Take 2: NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight. The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top. The Space Launch System rocket _ the most powerful ever built by NASA _  will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: The shadow army tracking Russian troops in country's south

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News