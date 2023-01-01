 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

The most frequently targeted endangered species in the world

  • 0

Rolex Awards Laureate and bioacoustics pioneer Michel André travels to the Patagonia region of southern Chile to take part in a ground -- or rather water -- breaking event that is 30 years in the making.

Citing the 2021 Annual Report on Conservation and Science from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Stacker looked at the 27 most targeted species focusing on the five main vertebrate groups.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News