The mysterious origin of the northern lights has been proven

Space scientists around the country were ecstatic to hear the news. "I was tremendously excited! It is a very rare thing to see a laboratory experiment that validates a theory or model concerning the space environment," said Patrick Koehn, a scientist in the Heliophysics Division of NASA. "Space is simply too big to easily simulate in the lab."

Koehn believes being able to understand the acceleration mechanism for the aurora-causing electrons will be helpful in many studies in the future.

"It does help us understand space weather better! The electron acceleration mechanism verified by this project is at work elsewhere in the solar system, so it will find many applications in space physics. It will be of use in space weather forecasting as well, something that NASA is very interested in," Koehn said.

A long way to go

Now that the theory of how the illuminating aurora is created has been proven, there's still a long way to go in forecasting how strong each storm will be.

"Predicting how strong a particular geomagnetic storm will be, based on observations of the Sun and measurements from spacecraft between the Earth and the Sun, remains an unsolved challenge," said Howes in an email.