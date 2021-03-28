There is little research to back reports of northern lights sounds. So what are people hearing?

The project is funded in part by the European Union as well as the support of 200 local volunteers.

The hope is that the four microphones — which can pick up the same sounds as the human ear — will be able to pinpoint where the sounds are coming from, helping to prove or disprove Laine's theory, said Arto Oksanen, the observatory's president.

"We are trying to hear the same sound with three or four microphones located a few meters apart," he said. "By measuring the time delay in each recording, it is possible to calculate the three-dimensional position of the sound source — or at least the direction to the sound source."

Combining that result with the electromagnetic signal measured with a VLF antenna, Oksanen said, will also give the distance of the sound source.

Oksanen, who said he is "open to anything and making recordings," admitted being "a bit skeptical" that the northern lights are producing the sounds, having spent hundreds of hours watching auroras without hearing them.

"There have been so many stories of people hearing the sounds, I don't think they're making it up," he said. "But I don't know if it's true acoustic sounds. Nowadays, it should be very easy to record it since everyone has a phone. So why aren't there recordings?"